World's Best Airport Washrooms

Worn out after a lengthy trip and looking to freshen up before your next flight?

Here are eight of the world's finest airport washrooms to help you recharge.

World Airport Awards by Skytrax, has named Hong Kong International Airport the 2026 winner for the best airport washrooms.

Singapore's Changi Airport follows in second place, while Tokyo Haneda Airport secures the third position in the global standings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy hongkongairport.com

1. Hong Kong

Crowned 2026 winner, this is the best address in the world, this year to powder your nose between flights.

Visitors can take advantage of complimentary toiletries, while the shower rooms come equipped with essentials like hairdryers, shampoo and body wash at no charge. Towels and additional shower necessities can also be conveniently purchased from nearby vending machines.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Singapore Changi Airport

2. Changi Airport, Singapore

Not surprisingly Changi rates second. After a lengthy journey stop by at one of the airport's premium lounges, where shower suites, manicure services, foot reflexology and massage treatment are available.

Entry to the lounge and all wellness options are offered at a fee. The airport is known for its exceptional cleanliness via frequent sanitisation routines.

Photograph: Kind courtesy tokyo-haneda.com

3. Tokyo Haneda Airport

Well-appointed restroom facilities are available through every section of the terminal, with each area also offering one or two accessible, all-purpose cubicles.

The amenities cover everything from baby-changing stations, multifunctional benches, clothing rails, dedicated washing areas with sinks and showers for specialised care and an emergency call button linked directly to the airport's control centre for assistance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Incheon Airport

4. Incheon International Airport, Seoul

At No 4 on the list of outstanding airport washrooms is Seoul. Complimentary shower rooms are available across the terminals, stocked with shampoo, body wash and hairdryers -- a godsend for travellers in transit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibu Parambil Varghese/Wikimedia Commons

5. Bahrain International Airport

Bahrain breaks into the top five airports with the best-equipped washrooms that combine contemporary elegance with regional flair.

Expect polished marble finish, subtle gold accents and refined scents, alongside dedicated prayer areas and temperature-controlled interiors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy hokkaido-airports.com

6. New Chitose Airport, Japan

This largest airport on the island of Hokkaido in Japan also has washrooms with emergency call switches installed to alert the airport's safety control centre if assistance is required. Audio instructions are available at the entrance to guide visitors.

And Mamas, get this: The multifunctional restrooms on the second and third floors of the communications area also include facilities designed specifically for young children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy narita-airport

7. Tokyo Narita International Airport

Yet another airport of Japan has impressive washrooms -- the shower suites are equipped with dual-purpose shampoo and conditioner, body wash, bath and face towels, plus hairdryers and other handy items. With these comforts provided, passengers can have a quick refresh without packing additional toiletries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @taoyuanairport/X

8. Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

The main airport of Taiwan delivers a pleasant and thoughtfully planned restroom experience. Features include -- very thoughtfully -- dedicated disposal points for ostomy needs (for those who have had surgical ostomy procedures), fully-automated antibacterial toilets, men's areas fitted with hygienic photocatalytic tile flooring (that processes pollutants), a separate dressing space for women and that very special facility: Convenient family-friendly washrooms designed for added ease.