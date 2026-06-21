3 Asanas To Delay Ageing, Feel, Look Younger

Yoga expert Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, recommends three simple but powerful asanas that support longevity and delay ageing.

What if your age was not defined by the number of candles on your birthday cake?

What if it is about how flexible your body feels, how sharp your mind stays and how peacefully your breath flows?

Most people are afraid to mention or accept their actual age.

The minute they spot a few strands of grey hair or a wrinkle, they search for expensive creams, supplements and treatments.

But let me ask you this: Can youth truly be transformed from the outside?

How young you are depends on how young you and your body feels. It reflects in your spine, your breath, your posture and your energy.

Yoga has always taught us a powerful truth: When energy flows freely, the body stays vibrant longer.

Regular practice improves circulation, keeps the joints mobile, strengthens muscles and calms the nervous system. These are the real foundations of graceful ageing.

Here are three powerful asanas that support longevity and delay ageing.

1. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Have you noticed how stiffness slowly creeps into the body with age?

Trikonasana stretches and strengthens the entire body while improving balance.

How to do it

Stand with your feet wide apart.

Turn your right foot outward.

Extend both arms sideways.

Try to reach your right hand toward your shin or ankle without bending your knee.

Extend your left arm upward.

Hold for 5 to 8 breaths. Repeat on the other side.

Benefits

Improves spinal flexibility

Enhances balance and coordination

Stimulates digestion

Improves blood circulation

A flexible body often reflects a younger body.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

How often do you notice your shoulders rounding forward?

Poor posture can make the body appear older than it is. This is a simple asana you can do to fix your shoulders.

How to do it

Lie on your stomach.

Place your palms beside your chest.

Inhale and gently lift your chest upward.

Keep your elbows soft and shoulders relaxed.

Hold for 5 to 8 breaths.

Benefits

Strengthens your spine.

Opens your chest.

Improves your posture.

Boosts your energy levels.

A lifted chest does more than just improve your appearance. It changes how you breathe, think and feel.

3. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose, Modified Variation)

This inversion-inspired variation refreshes the body and improves circulation.

How to do it

Sit down on your knees.

Bend forward and place your elbows on the mat close together in front of your head.

Keep them aligned and steady.

Slowly try and lift your hips upward.

Straighten your legs as much as you are comfortable.

Let your head relax naturally.

Hold for 5 to 8 breaths.

Benefits

Improves circulation to your upper body.

Relieves stiffness.

Strengthens your shoulders and arms.

Refreshes your nervous system.

Do you think changing your perspective physically will help renew your energy mentally?

Ask yourself: Are you merely growing older? Or are you growing wiser, stronger and more vibrant?

The choice begins on your mat.

Pushpa R, the founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

You can post your yoga-health related questions to rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

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