World Productivity Day: 10 Tips To Be More Productive At Work

'The most productive people I know say "NO" far more often than they say "YES",' says Sonica Aron, founder and managing partner, Marching Sheep.

'If something matters, schedule it, block it, put a placeholder in your calendar,' she advises.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Luis Sevilla/Pexels

If you search online, you will find countless books, podcasts and articles about how to improve your productivity.

Most of them focus on how you can manage your time better, work faster or squeeze more into the day.

I want to frame this differently.

For me, productivity has never been about doing more. It is about getting the right things done.

The operating word here is 'done'.

Over the years, while leading teams, running a business, raising a family and working with organisations and their leaders across sectors, I've noticed that the people who consistently deliver results are not necessarily the busiest. They simply make different choices.

Here are 10 lessons (or hacks) that have helped me get things done.

1. Productivity is about making choices

The most productive people I know say "NO" far more often than they say "YES".

I use the urgent-important matrix, the Eisenhower Matrix (external link), regularly.

Answering e-mails all day can feel productive like you are handling an urgent task.

Thinking about building a new capability or investing in your health may feel less urgent. But it is far more important.

The challenge is that important work rarely screams for attention.

If you want to improve your productivity start by saying YES to what is more urgent/important and NO to the not-so-urgent/important ones.

2. Be a slave to your calendar

If something matters, schedule it, block it, put a placeholder in your calendar.

I've seen leaders carry 'give feedback to a team member' on a to-do list for three weeks. I've done it myself.

The moment it gets a 30-minute slot on the calendar, it gets done.

The same applies outside work.

Family, health check-ups, family time and even vacations happen because we block time for them, not because we hope to find time later.

3. Use AI to buy back your life

Most people use AI as a novelty. Try using it as an assistant.

It will help you reduce the time spent on mundane efforts like drafting meeting summaries, organising notes, creating first drafts and researching for meetings.

My team and I meet at least two leaders a day on an average. You can spend 30 minutes per person researching them manually or ask AI to look at the calendar and create a structured briefing.

This simple hack will save you at least 25 minutes.

The one hour can be spent on building simple systems that can save dozens of hours over a month.

A paid AI subscription is a small cost when it compares to the time saved.

4. Create routines for recurring work

Every time you make the same decision again, you are spending energy unnecessarily.

My team reviews follow a structure. My planning process follows a structure.

Even my grocery shopping follows a structure because we maintain a running list rather than starting from scratch every week.

Routines may sound boring but they will help you free up mental space for work that requires thinking.

5. Use the first-principle rule

Whenever I hear someone say, "This is how we've always done it" or the best practice on executing something is X, I prefer to apply the first-principle rule (a method of solving problems by breaking them down into their most basic truths and then building up from there, rather than relying on assumptions, conventions or existing practices.)

It keeps the focus on the objective rather than the ritual.

The solution was not more activity. It is about solving the right problem.

6. Minimise dependencies

Be okay with giving up control.

If it can be done without my oversight, it must be done without me.

You will notice an amazing increase in your bandwidth when you delegate work that can be done without your intervention.

The precursor to that is one must build processes that ensure quality without the unnecessary oversight.

Something as simple as a shared tracker, a decision-making framework or clear ownership can save hours of follow-up.

7. Protect your energy, not just your time

There was a time when I believed productivity was about filling every available hour.

Experience taught me otherwise.

I've created powerful interventions in 45 focused minutes and spent three distracted hours struggling with the same task.

Today, I pay attention to when I have the energy for strategic thinking, difficult conversations and creative work.

Productivity improves when we align important work with our best energy.

8. Stop solving the same problem twice

Whenever a problem keeps returning, I ask whether we are fixing the symptoms or the cause.

If employees keep asking the same question, create a guide.

If meetings repeatedly end in confusion, document decisions.

If onboarding requires endless handholding, redesign the process.

The first solution takes effort. Every solution after that becomes easier.

9. Learn the difference between motion and progress

Many people confuse movement with achievement.

You can spend an entire day responding to e-mails, attending meetings and checking items off a list without moving anything important forward.

At the end of each day, I ask myself one question: 'What actually moved today?'

The answer is often a better measure of productivity than the number of hours worked.

10. If you MUST take away one thing, read point 1 and 4 again.

Learn to say NO.

Build structures.

And I promise, you will get more things done in a day than what you got done in a week.