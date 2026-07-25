World IVF Day: 10 Habits That Lower Sperm Count

Right from what goes on your plate to how long someone sits with a laptop on their lap, seemingly harmless habits can make a big difference, cautions Dr Aakil Khan, consultant and urologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanket Mishra/Pexels

When a couple is trying for a baby, the spotlight is often on the woman's health. But infertility is not just a woman's issue; male factors account for nearly half of all such cases.

One of the most common concerns for male fertility health is low sperm count.

The condition is such that it will not show any obvious symptoms until the couple find it difficult to conceive.

What many people don't realise is that everyday choices directly influence sperm health and simple lifestyle changes can significantly improve fertility over a period of time.

Right from what goes on your plate to how long someone sits with a laptop on their lap, seemingly harmless habits can make a big difference.

1. Smoking and tobacco consumption

Smoking cigarettes, vaping and consuming tobacco expose the body to nicotine that causes oxidative stress and damage to sperm-producing cells.

Tobacco consumption is directly linked to lower sperm count, reduced sperm motility and poor sperm quality.

Quitting tobacco will not only provide a healthier environment for sperm to develop; it will also benefit your overall health.

2. Excessive consumption of alcohol

Occasional drinking (once a month) may not cause significant harm.

However, regular and heavy alcohol consumption (every day) causes hormonal imbalance and interferes with testosterone production, which can reduce sperm formation and gradually affect sexual function.

3. Belly fat

Looking good and being fit is not just about aesthetics.

Excess body fat can alter hormone levels, raise inflammation and increase scrotal temperature, which impacts sperm production.

Losing even a modest amount of weight can support better reproductive health.

4. Sitting for long hours

A sedentary job, endless screen time and prolonged sitting have become a part of our modern lifestyle.

What many don't realise is that sitting for long periods with no movement or physical activity leads to weight gain and poor metabolic health.

Regular movement throughout the day supports better circulation and overall reproductive wellness.

5. Heat exposure

The testicles function best when their temperature is slightly lower than the rest of the body.

Regular hot tubs, steam baths, saunas or even keeping a laptop directly on the lap may increase body heat, which can temporarily decrease the volume of sperm and affect their agility (movement).

Even men working in certain professions and factories involving continuous exposure to higher temperatures, like welders, chefs, etc, can be at risk.

Simple changes, such as limiting hot baths and avoiding unnecessary heat exposure, can help protect sperm health.

Choose loose-fitting clothing to keep body temperature under check.

6. Poor sleeping habits

Late-night doomscrolling and binge-watching may not seem like a big deal for you.

Several studies have confirmed that men who sleep for less than six to eight hours a day struggle with spermatogenesis (sperm production).

I want to remind you that consistent, good-quality sleep acts like a reset button for the body.

It allows the body to recover after a tiring day, helps maintain healthy testosterone levels, and supports normal reproductive function.

7. Chronic stress

Stress due to heavy workloads can lead to burnout and hypertension.

This not only affects mental health but also male fertility.

Stress increases cortisol levels, which interferes with testosterone and healthy sperm development.

To fix it, find time to exercise, plan outings and develop hobbies that will boost your mood.

Taking small breaks during the day or in between hectic meetings is essential and can positively impact male fertility.

8. A diet full of processed foods

Regular consumption of processed foods, sugary drinks and trans fats increases oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

Male obesity influenced by a poor lifestyle is a major reason for infertility in men.

An ideal diet should be balanced with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and adequate protein.

A healthy and balanced diet provides essential nutrients that support healthier sperm development.

9. Misuse of gym supplements or steroids

A lot of youngsters are trying anabolic steroids (synthetic or man-made variants of male sex hormones) and muscle-building products off the internet.

While some of these may provide quick results in the gym and in bed, and even improve your physical appearance, they reduce the body's natural testosterone production.

This results in a lower sperm count and, in some cases, temporary infertility.

Men who use supplements should know what they contain and avoid products from unreliable sources.

10. Underlying medical conditions

Chronic diseases such as diabetes and thyroid disorders can also affect sperm health.

Similarly, untreated infections, varicocele and even certain medications can impair sperm production.

Ignoring these underlying factors and delaying medical evaluation from a professional can also significantly worsen a treatable condition.

Ongoing fertility concerns deserve prompt assessment rather than guesswork.

It all starts with everyday choices

Male fertility is not driven by a single bad habit and cannot be corrected with medication alone.

It is collectively influenced by several lifestyle and medical conditions that are ignored for a long period of time.

Making small, healthy changes can significantly improve male reproductive health.

Having said that, if a couple has been trying to conceive without success for one year, or for six months when the female partner is over 35, both partners should be evaluated for possible fertility issues.

Fertility is a shared journey and addressing male reproductive health at an early stage can go a long way in improving the chances of success while reducing unnecessary delays.

Dr Aakil Khan holds an MBBS, MS (general surgery) and MCh (urology); he specialises in endoscopic stone treatment and management of the prostate.

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