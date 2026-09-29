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World Heart Day Quiz: Are You Drinking Enough Water?

By DIVYA NAIR Updated: September 29, 2026 12:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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How well are you taking care of your heart? Take this quiz and find out.

september 29 world heart day quiz

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Even when you are sleeping, your heart is working, pumping blood.

24 hours a day. Seven days a week.

No breaks. No weekends.

On World Heart Day, it is worth asking: How well are you taking care of your heart?

Divya Nair/Rediff spoke to Dr Vijay Surase, consultant interventional cardiologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, to understand how simple lifestyle habits affect the functioning of the heart and what we can do to keep our hearts healthy and reduce the risk of heart disease.

We've converted that information into a quiz; take it to find out if your habits are healthy for your heart.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

world heart day september 29: are you drinking enough water?

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

More News Coverage

World Heart DayJupiter HospitalVijay SuraseThaneAshish Narsale

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