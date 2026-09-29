World Heart Day Quiz: Are You Drinking Enough Water?

How well are you taking care of your heart? Take this quiz and find out.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Even when you are sleeping, your heart is working, pumping blood.

24 hours a day. Seven days a week.

No breaks. No weekends.

On World Heart Day, it is worth asking: How well are you taking care of your heart?

Divya Nair/Rediff spoke to Dr Vijay Surase, consultant interventional cardiologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, to understand how simple lifestyle habits affect the functioning of the heart and what we can do to keep our hearts healthy and reduce the risk of heart disease.

We've converted that information into a quiz; take it to find out if your habits are healthy for your heart.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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