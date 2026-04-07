Low Birth Weight Linked To Increased Stroke Risk In Young Adults

A Swedish study reveals that individuals born with low birth weight face a significantly elevated risk of stroke in early adulthood, regardless of their BMI or gestational age.

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Key Points A Swedish study found a significant link between low birth weight and increased stroke risk in young adults.

The increased stroke risk associated with low birth weight is independent of BMI and gestational age.

Both ischaemic and haemorrhagic stroke risks are elevated in individuals with low birth weight.

Stroke incidence is rising among younger adults in some regions, highlighting the importance of identifying early-life risk factors.

Identifying low birth weight as a risk factor could help create preventive strategies for stroke in adults.

A new population-based study from Sweden has found that individuals born with low birth weight face a significantly higher risk of stroke in young adulthood, regardless of their body mass index (BMI) or gestational age at birth.

The findings were presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO2026) in Istanbul, Turkey, highlighting the importance of early-life factors in adult cardiovascular health.

Researchers, including Dr Lina Lilja and Dr Maria Bygdell of the University of Gothenburg, analysed data from nearly 800,000 Swedish men and women born between 1973 and 1982.

The study linked information from the Medical Birth Register, the National Conscription Register, the National Patient Register and the Cause of Death Register to track stroke incidence until December 31, 2022.

Key findings about stroke risk and birth weight

The study recorded 2,252 first stroke events among participants, with 1,624 ischaemic strokes and 588 intracerebral haemorrhages.

Individuals with birth weights below the median of 3.5 kg showed a 21 per cent higher risk of stroke overall, with similar increased risks observed for both ischaemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke. Women with low birth weight had an 18 per cent increased risk, while men faced a 23 per cent increase.

Importantly, these associations were independent of gestational age and BMI in young adulthood which were not themselves significant predictors of stroke.

Rising stroke incidence in younger adults

While overall stroke rates have declined in high-income countries over recent decades, the decrease has been less marked among young and middle-aged adults. In some regions, including parts of southeast Asia, Oceania and high-income countries like Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom, stroke incidence is rising among younger adults.

The researchers note that understanding risk factors such as low birth weight could inform preventive strategies for future generations.

The authors concluded, 'Lower birth weight is associated with an increased risk of early adult stroke for both men and women and for both major stroke types. These findings suggest that low birth weight may be included in assessments of stroke risk in adults.'