World Environment Day: Meet The 14 Year Old Fighting Climate Change

'People told me to go back to school and leave climate issues to adults. But if adults had done their job, I wouldn't be here protesting.'

14-year-old Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam says children are paying the price for a crisis they did not create while governments continue to make promises without delivering meaningful change.

IMAGE: Licypriya Kangujam proudly wears traditional Manipuri attire in Venice, Italy. All photographs: Kind courtesy Licypriya Kangujam

As the world marks World Environment Day, 14-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam keeps her voice of protest both persistent and uncompromising.

Born on October 2, 2011 in Manipur, Licypriya was raised in Odisha before moving to Delhi.

She has spent much of her childhood speaking out against climate change inaction, air pollution and environmental degradation. Her protests have taken her from the streets outside Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Taj Mahal, earning both praise and criticism along the way.

In a conversation with Rishika Shah/Rediff, Licypriya reflects on what first pushed her into activism, the victories she is proud of and why she believes governments across the world are still failing future generations.

'Cyclones Changed My Life'

For Licypriya, climate change was never an abstract concept discussed in classrooms or conference halls.

It was something she witnessed first-hand.

"Even though I was born in Manipur, I grew up in Odisha. My life was struck by Cyclone Titli in 2018 and then Cyclone Fani in 2019. Seeing the devastation with my own eyes as a child affected me deeply."

The move to Delhi in 2019 brought fresh challenges.

"There were intense heatwaves and dangerous air pollution levels. After facing so many environmental issues at such a young age, I realised I couldn't stay silent."

She believes children are being forced to deal with consequences created by adults.

"If governments had acted seriously in the past, I would have been enjoying a normal childhood. Instead, I am fighting for a better future for every child."

IMAGE: Licypriya gives a speech in Berlin.

'Climate Education Is One Of My Biggest Victories'

Among her achievements, Licypriya points to the growing inclusion of climate education in schools as one of the most meaningful moves when it comes to saving the climate.

"Climate education has always been one of my biggest demands. I received a letter from the governments of Rajasthan and Gujarat in 2020 that they would include it in their school curriculum. Today, over 1.5 lakh schools are teaching climate education."

She believes awareness is the first step toward meaningful action.

"If people don't understand what climate change is, they won't know how to fight it."

Licypriya recalls how a protest near the Taj Mahal in 2024 helped draw attention to plastic waste around the monument.

"I stood there with a banner that read 'Behind the beauty of Taj Mahal is plastic pollution.' The message went viral and the area was cleaned within 24 hours. Now, no single use plastic is allowed inside the Taj Mahal."

She is also a Guinness World Record holder for creating the world's largest sentence made from plastic bottles. Along with her sister and fellow students, she arranged discarded plastic bottles to spell out the message, 'Save Our Planet And Our Future', drawing attention to the growing plastic pollution crisis.

IMAGE: Licypriya's life story is now being taught in the CBSE English literature textbook for Class 5.

'Adults Told Me To Go Back To School'

The young activist says one of the biggest challenges she has faced has been being dismissed because of her age.

"People told me to go back to school and leave climate issues to the adults. But if the adults had done their job, I wouldn't be here protesting."

She says children are often celebrated as the future while being excluded from conversations that directly affect them.

"People say children are the future. But we are also the present."

Alongside criticism, she says she has faced online abuse, threats and attempts to politicise her activism.

"But that cannot stop us. Climate change is already affecting lives across the world."

IMAGE: A tree planted and nurtured by Licypriya.

'India Is Already Living Through Climate Crisis'

Licypriya rejects the idea that climate change is a distant threat.

"India is already facing floods, droughts, cyclones, heatwaves and pollution. We are living through the climate crisis."

She believes vulnerable communities bear the greatest burden.

"The people least responsible for climate change are suffering the most, especially children, women and people in developing countries."

For her, the crisis is not just environmental but behavioural.

"We already have many of the solutions. The problem is that people don't act. The first step to saving our planet is changing ourselves."

IMAGE: With a tree planted by her.

'Governments Are Not Listening'

Despite years of campaigning, Licypriya remains frustrated by what she sees as a gap between promises and actions.

When asked whether governments are listening, her answer is an immediate no.

"If they were listening, we would already see the change children have been demanding."

She argues that climate policies often remain confined to speeches, treaties and announcements.

"We don't need more empty promises. We need real action and permanent solutions."

She is particularly critical of the failure to address worsening air pollution.

"In 2020, I protested outside Rashtrapati Bhavan because children could not even go to school due to toxic air. Years later, the air is still polluted. If policies are working, where is the change?"

'Climate Justice Cannot Exist Without Climate Finance'

Licypriya highlights what she sees as a global imbalance in responsibility.

"The climate crisis was caused by rich nations but developing countries are paying the price."

She argues that wealthier countries must provide climate finance and support vulnerable nations dealing with climate impacts.

"There can be no climate justice without climate finance."

IMAGE: Giving a speech in Venice,.

'We Don't Want Praise. We Want Action'

One message comes up repeatedly throughout the conversation.

Licypriya says climate activists are tired of being applauded while the problems they highlight continue to worsen.

"People tell us we are doing good work. But we don't want appreciation. We want action."

She believes leaders must stop treating climate change as a secondary issue.

"Climate change is not a joke. Scientists warned us decades ago. Yet governments continued on the same path."

'Every Child Can Lead Change'

For young people wondering whether they can make a difference, Licypriya's message is simple: Start.

"Age doesn't matter. If you believe something is wrong, speak up. Even if your voice just inspires one person, it still makes a difference."

She encourages students to reduce single-use plastic, organise cleanup drives and use social media to raise awareness about environmental issues.

One of her most ambitious ideas is for every student in India to plant at least 10 trees each year.

"India has around 350 million students. If every student plants 10 trees, annually imagine the difference it could make over the next five or 10 years," she says.

Licypriya believes small actions, when multiplied across millions of people, can create lasting environmental change.

"I started alone. Today, I have support from thousands of people across the world."

She also urges young people to hold leaders accountable.

"We need to question decisions that affect our future."

As World Environment Day shines a spotlight on the planet's growing challenges, Licypriya's message remains clear and urgent: ":The solutions already exist. What is missing is action. We need people to come out of their comfort zones and act now, before it is too late."