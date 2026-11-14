Why India's 24/7 Workforce Is At Risk Of Diabetes

This World Diabetes Day, Dr Vikram Vora, medical director, International SOS, explains why irregular work hours make diabetes harder to prevent and manage. There are simple steps, he says, that you can take to keep yourself healthy.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy i-SENS, USA/Pexels

As the world marks World Diabetes Day on November 14, it is worth looking at where many Indians spend most of their waking hours -- at work.

For millions, work no longer runs from 9 am to 5 pm.

IT services, BPOs, global capability centres, hospitals, logistics and manufacturing operate around the clock, serving customers across time zones through night shifts, rotational rosters and frequent travel.

This is happening against a fast-growing diabetes burden.

The ICMR-INDIAB study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in 2023, estimates that more than 100 million Indians are living with diabetes and another 136 million have pre-diabetes.

Globally, the International Diabetes Federation's Diabetes Atlas 2025 puts the figure at around 589 million adults, roughly one in nine, rising to 853 million by 2050.

South Asians also tend to develop type 2 diabetes at a younger age and a lower body weight than many other populations.

Diabetes care depends on routine and irregular work erodes it. That is why prevention and management cannot be left to individuals alone. It needs employees who know their risk and workplaces designed to support healthy routines at any hour.

Irregular hours disrupt the routines diabetes care depends on.

I regularly meet professionals in their thirties who discover they have diabetes only during a routine health check, often after years of night shifts, late dinners and little exercise.

Night shifts push meals to odd hours or replace them with whatever is available at 3 am, usually processed food.

For people on certain diabetes medicines, a delayed meal can cause dangerously low blood sugar or hypoglycaemia.

Disrupted sleep weakens the body's ability to regulate glucose and increases appetite.

In workplaces where long hours signal commitment, employees often postpone medication, skip glucose checks or ignore symptoms rather than step out of a meeting.

Business travel adds changing time zones, unfamiliar food and the challenge of carrying medication across borders.

Most diabetes at work goes undetected

Type 2 diabetes, which accounts for around 90 per cent of cases, is closely linked to inactivity, excess weight, unhealthy diet and tobacco use -- many of which become worse with irregular schedules.

Its early symptoms are often mild or absent, so millions of people do not know they have it.

By the time signs such as excessive thirst, frequent urination or constant tiredness become obvious, damage to the eyes, heart, kidneys, nerves or feet may already have begun.

Pre-diabetes usually has no symptoms at all, yet with timely action it can be treated and even reversed.

In India, screening is generally recommended from the age of 30 and earlier for those with a family history, excess weight or other risk factors. A simple blood test can make all the difference.

What employees can do

Small, consistent habits matter more than dramatic changes and most of them can be built around a shift.

Know your numbers

Get tested, especially if you are over 30, have a family history of diabetes or work night shifts.

Keep a meal rhythm

Eat at regular times relative to your shift, spread meals through the day with healthy snacks in between, and control portions. Carry home-cooked food on night shifts where you can.

Move in short bursts

The recommended 150 minutes of moderate activity a week, such as brisk walking, can be done as 15 sessions of just 10 minutes each.

Protect your sleep

Keep sleep times as consistent as possible, even on days off, in a dark and quiet room.

Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol

Quitting smoking lowers the risk of complications and helps keep blood sugar under control.

What employers can do

Annual health checks and step challenges are a start but they are rarely designed around a night-shift worker managing insulin.

Employers can do more by offering screening at the workplace, building flexible meal breaks into rosters, providing healthy food on night shifts, ensuring adequate rest between shifts and training managers to recognise the signs of hypoglycaemia.

Just as important is a culture where asking for a short break or time for a medical appointment is seen as responsible, not as a lack of commitment, and where health information stays confidential.

Diabetes can be managed, delayed or prevented, and early detection saves lives.

This World Diabetes Day, the question for India Inc is not whether employees can adapt to a 24/7 economy but whether workplaces can adapt to the health needs of the people who keep them running.

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