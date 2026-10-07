Suhana, Shriya Are Dressing Up For...

While cotton has been having a very long fashion career, the modern girlies are giving the humble fabric a serious glow-up.

For World Cotton Day, we’re looking at how celebrities are making cotton feel anything but basic, taking it from everyday kurtas and breezy dresses to playful co-ords, sharp tailoring and romantic silhouettes.

Basically, cotton is no longer just the thing you wear on a lazy day. The girlies have decided it deserves a spot on the mood board.

Sonam Bajwa

IMAGE: Sonam Bajwa proves the classic white cotton kurta will never let you down. Her pristine, textured silhouette keeps things beautifully minimal, with delicate embroidery adding just enough detail. But those stacks of shimmering emerald bangles? That’s where the quiet classic gets a very desi girl upgrade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Sara Arjun

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram IMAGE: Sara Arjun wears an ivory cotton kurta with a sophisticated split mandarin collar and delicate silver embroidery around the neckline. A lightweight white dupatta makes it breezy, while statement jhumkas and a chunky silver cuff turn this simple look into a festive moment.

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor takes cotton straight into street-style territory with this plaid co-ord. The pink, cream and olive checks appear across a crop top, oversized shirt jacket and pleated mini skirt with utility pockets and a giant gold buckle adding a little It-girl attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra proves a white cotton shirt doesn't have to be predictable. Dark contrast stitching gives the crisp silhouette a graphic edge and tiny pink flower-shaped buttons bring in an unexpected dose of whimsy. Add a cat-illustrated statement ring, beaded necklace and geometric earrings and suddenly the humble shirt has a whole personality. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Shriya Saran

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram IMAGE: Shriya Saran makes cotton look positively glamorous in this pristine white midi dress. The off-shoulder neckline, deep V and dramatic A-line skirt create a gorgeous silhouette and a bright pink floral applique at the waist adds a fun pop of colour.

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan takes the breathable-fabric trend into soft-girl territory with this creamy white halter midi. The ruched bodice, subtle bust cutout and delicate front tie give the relaxed silhouette a little shape, while the airy skirt keeps things easy and romantic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: Eisha Singh gives cotton its cottagecore moment in a pink-and-white gingham maxi. The corset bodice and sweetheart neckline bring a fitted, feminine touch and the white lace adds to the vintage charm. The voluminous gathered skirt completes the look, making this the kind of dress that practically demands a countryside holiday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Eisha Singh/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff