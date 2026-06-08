Can Headaches Be A Sign Of Brain Tumour?

On World Brain Tumour Day, Consultant Brain and Spine Surgeon Dr Keval Shukla explains why you should not ignore symptoms like persistent headache, blurred vision and a loss of balance.

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A headache after a long day.

A sense of fatigue due to lack of sleep.

Occasional forgetfulness.

These are often dismissed as signs of stress.

In most cases, they are exactly that.

But there are chances such routine symptoms may point to something more serious.

On World Brain Tumour Day, Dr Keval Shukla, who has an MS in general surgery, an MCh in neuro surgery and is a consultant brain and spine surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, urges everyone to be more cautious about their health.

Every headache might not be an indication of a tumour. But it is important to recognise the warning signs and deal with it on time.

Can a headache be a sign of brain tumour?

Headaches are commonly linked to stress, dehydration, migraines and lack of sleep.

When a headache is linked to a brain tumour, the signs are different. They become progressively worse over weeks or months, occur more often in the morning or are accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

Any kind of pain that does not respond to the usual common medication is the one that needs medical attention.

Warning signs of brain tumour you shouldn't ignore

1. Persistent or worsening headaches

When a headache becomes increasingly frequent, they should never be ignored.

Though headaches are common due to lack of sleep, dehydration or environmental conditions, when it's a tumour-related headache, its intensity often changes.

It may not be a single episode but a pattern that continues to worsen over time.

2. When you suddenly get seizures though you have no previous history

Seizures happen when there is sudden, abnormal electronic activity in the brain.

It causes temporary changes in awareness and behaviour and uncontrolled movements in the body.

Sudden seizures can be one of the earliest signs of a brain tumour.

3. Changes in vision, speech and hearing

Symptoms like blurred vision, double vision and difficulty in finding words can occur when the tumour starts affecting and targeting specific areas of the brain.

These symptoms gradually develop and are often mistaken as fatigue or natural signs of ageing.

While they might just be a part of your ageing process, persistent changes in your vision, speech and hearing should be evaluated promptly.

4. Weakness, numbness or problems in balancing

If you find it difficult to walk, or notice weakness on one side of the body, or numbness on face and limbs, do not ignore it.

People often dismiss careless tripping or falling as symptoms of ageing or a bad lifestyle. But it is likely that these symptoms indicate the tumour is affecting the part of the brain which controls motor function. Delayed intervention and ignorance might turn fatal.

5. Personality or cognitive changes

A brain tumour can also bring in changes in cognitive function and behavioural issues.

Watch out if you notice subtle behavioural changes. Increased irritability, memory lapses, difficulty in concentrating, poor decision making and or unusual personality shifts can sometimes indicate pressure on areas of the brain responsible for cognition and behaviour.

Coping with brain tumour: What you can do

Once you have identified the signs, the next step is to get yourself checked.

An oncologist may recommend screening tests like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) scans to evaluate the situation and confirm diagnosis.

In some cases, additional tests like biopsy are also carried out to get a detailed evaluation and help determine the exact type of tumour.

Treatment options

Not all brain tumours are cancerous. Some grow slowly while others require urgent treatment.

Management and intervention depends on factors such as the type of tumour -- benign or malignant -- the size of the tumour, where it is located and the patient’s overall health.

In an ideal situation, if the tumour is a high grade malignant one, experts may `surgery to remove the tumour.

However, if the tumour is in a critical area of the brain (which control breathing, speech or movement for example), surgery can be risky.

Other procedures include radiation therapy or chemotherapy where the cancer cells are specifically targeted and destroyed.

A combination of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy may also be recommended.

Recovery and life after treatment

The time of recovery may vary from person to person.

There are many patients who benefit from rehabilitation programmes which focus on physical strength, speech, memory and daily motor functioning.

Apart from surgery, regular follow ups, reviews and medical examination also plays a very important part in keeping your health in check.

The message is clear: If a symptom or warning sign persists, even if it seems harmless or routine, don't ignore it.

When symptoms are unusual and progressive, medical evaluation should be a must.

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