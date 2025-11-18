What Moving Out Of Home Really Feels Like

World Adult Day, November 18, is a reminder that adulthood isn't a milestone you hit at 18 or 21, it's the everyday reality of managing life on your own, taking responsibility, making decisions and figuring things out without a parental safety net.

27-year-old Krushant opens up about how living alone has taught him what 'grown-up' life is really like.

My name is Krushant. I'm 27 and, nearly two years ago, I packed my bags and moved from Bangalore to Mumbai because I got a job as a senior copywriter at a digital agency.

At the time it felt exciting and bold, like I was finally stepping into my 'grown-up life'. What I didn't realise then was how big the shift would be. Not just the city, not just the work but the whole adulting package that comes with living alone in a city like Mumbai.

The first thing that hit me wasn't the rent or the traffic. It was the silence.

Back home in Bangalore, something was always happening. My mom cooking in the kitchen, my dad watching the news, neighbours yelling... I never really felt alone.

Here, I walk into my tiny flat and it will be completely quiet. Ironically, in a city that never sleeps, the silence is harder to adjust to than the crowd or the chaos outside.

Then comes the money situation. I earn Rs 75,000 a month, which sounds decent until Mumbai gives you a reality check. My rent alone is 32,000. The rest disappears in groceries, travel, bills, eating out and a small EMI.

I tried being that organised guy with a spreadsheet but that lasted about two months. Now I follow a mental budget where I at least know what not to overspend on.

After all essentials, I'm usually left with around Rs 12,000-Rs 14,000. Out of that, Rs 8,000 goes into SIPs on auto-debit because if I don't automate it, I'll definitely skip it.

Whatever remains becomes my safety net for medical expenses, social plans or lazy days when Swiggy ends up draining my account.

Chores were a whole separate crash course.

I didn't know how to cook anything properly before I moved. Now I make simple meals at least three or four times a week.

I have househelp for cleaning but the laundry and cooking are on me. And, somehow, there are always dishes in the sink. Half of adulting is basically washing utensils.

Honestly, the toughest part isn't the chores. It's the responsibility. When something breaks, you fix it. When you're sick, you manage it alone.

I once had really high fever and still had to Uber myself to a clinic. Back home, my mom would be at my side every minute, asking me what I needed.

That moment changed something in me; it made me realise how much I've grown up.

Living alone definitely has its perks too.

The freedom is unmatched. You come home when you want, eat whenever you want, live on your own terms.

You learn to look after yourself and that builds confidence like nothing else. I seriously feel like I can deal with anything now. I have become fearless.

If someone my age asked me whether they should move out, I'd say yes -- but save two or three months' worth of expenses first.

Mumbai is unpredictable. It will overwhelm you, exhaust you, teach you and shape you. But it will also make you proud of yourself. And for me, that makes it worth it.

As told to Rishika Shah.

Dear Reader, have you moved out of your parents' home recently? What has your first taste of adulthood been like?

What are the pros and cons?

What did it teach you about yourself?

Write and tell us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Adulthood). Do tell us where you are from and where you are staying now. If you feel comfortable sharing pictures, that would be great. If you would like to keep you name anonymous, do let us know.

We look forward to hearing from you.