Workplace Quiz: What Is Doom Jobbing?

Sonica Aron, founder and managing partner of Marching Sheep, puts your workplace knowledge to test.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

Each year, workplaces invent new jargon.

We've all heard about quiet quitting, minimum Mondays, coffee badging and rage applying...

You may not have heard these terms before but they are indicative of workplace behaviour.

This year, it looks like we've got a fresh new lexicon.

Let's test your workplace IQ with a quick quiz.

What does this quiz tell you about the modern workplace culture and behaviour?

If you look at the answers, you'll realise that none of these trends originated as discussions on inclusion. However, each and every one is a symptom of an environment where employees are responding to an absence of something -- be it trust, opportunity, respect, fairness or even psychological safety.

This is where the real lesson lies.

Workplace trends are not random employee behaviour; they are the true indicators of how the modern workplace is evolving. They signal to leaders where employee behaviour is conforming to the organisation's expectations, rather than the other way around.

Organisations and leaders who succeed will be the ones that move beyond just learning the buzzwords and actively question the experiences behind them.

After all, every new piece of jargon is simply a new way of answering the same question: What are people trying to tell us about the workplace that they could not previously express?