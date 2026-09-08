Woo-Hoo! Uditi Singh Won't Stay In One Lane

Uditi Singh has the kind of style that refuses to stay in one lane. One minute she’s serving desi glamour in a sharara or sari, the next she’s slipping into a boho maxi, a party-ready mini or a pair of seriously cool boots.

As an actress, model and content creator, she clearly knows how to keep things interesting. And now that she’s bringing that personality to the Bigg Boss 20 house, we’re expecting plenty more fashion moments.

Here are seven Uditi looks that prove she can pull off just about any vibe.

IMAGE: Uditi’s pastel-yellow sharara is basically a ray of sunshine with a festive wardrobe. The gota, mirror and thread embroidery provide plenty of sparkle while the floral sharara keeps the whole look soft, pretty and effortlessly cheerful.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Uditi Singh

IMAGE: Paisley prints, ruffles and a riot of pink, orange and purple make this maxi dress a full-blown boho dream . The breezy silhouette feels perfect for a date night, a holiday dinner or basically anywhere Uditi wants to make an entrance.

IMAGE: Who needs a basic party dress when you can have a cape and a sequinned mini skirt? Uditi lets the matte black drape do the sophisticated bit while the glittering skirt brings all the fun. The stilettos simply seal the deal.

IMAGE: This mustard lehenga is anything but your standard ethnic outfit. Between the plunging halter blouse , built-in choker detail and statement silver jewellery, the look feels like a meeting point between a desi diva and a fashion girl.

IMAGE: This black-and-white resort look has major sunshine-and-sunglasses energy. The play of vertical and horizontal stripes gives the flowing maxi skirt an unexpected twist while the tiny crop top keeps things cool.

IMAGE: Retro polka dots meet seriously fun blue boots in a look that feels straight out of a cool-girl street-style mood board. The olive mini bag adds another unexpected pop, proving Uditi isn't afraid to have a little fun with her accessories.

IMAGE: If there’s one thing Uditi knows, it’s how to make an entrance. This sparkling royal-blue cocktail sari catches the light with every move, while the matching blue smokey eyes take the monochrome moment all the way.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff