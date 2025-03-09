Women We Admire: India's Trailblazing Pilots

We celebrate the pioneering achievements of Captain Durba Banerjee and Avani Chaturvedi, leaders in Indian aviation.

This Women Day's week, we honour the incredible achievements of women who not only defied gravity but also broke barriers and carved new paths in fields where they were once underrepresented.

From the cockpit of fighter jets to charting new skies, these remarkable women continue to inspire generations.

Today, we celebrate Captain Durba Banerjee and Avani Chaturvedi, two pioneers in Indian aviation whose legacies are a testament to the power of determination and the will to fly high.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medhavigandhi/Wikimedia Commons

Durba Banerjee: Breaking Barriers

At a time when the idea of a woman stepping out of her home was considered revolutionary, Captain Durba Banerjee defied every norm and charted a path that would inspire generations of women to come.

Durba's love for flying started when she was just a child.

Growing up, she found herself fascinated by planes and that curiosity soon turned into a deep passion.

By 1959, she took her first major step into aviation by joining the Air Survey of India as a DC3 pilot, flying a Dakota aircraft. It was just the beginning of an amazing journey. In 1956, she became India’s first female commercial pilot with Indian Airlines -- breaking barriers and opening doors for women in aviation.

Durba's journey wasn't just about flying from point A to point B; she flew some of the most advanced aircraft of her time, including the Tornado A-200, Airbus 300 and the Boeing 737.

With over 9,000 flying hours under her belt, her skill and expertise in the cockpit were unmatched. She became a commander for the F27 turboprop aircraft -- a role that showcased her leadership and command.

But what truly sets Durba apart is that she was one of the first women in India to fly a jet aircraft, the Boeing 737-200 series. She wasn't just breaking records; she was rewriting the rules of what women could achieve in aviation.

Durba Banerjee's legacy is much more than just her flying hours. It's about her courage to follow her passion, her perseverance to push through barriers, and her role in inspiring countless women to look up and dream big.

She didn't just fly planes; she flew the flag for women everywhere, showing us that the sky isn't the limit -- it's just the beginning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avani Chaturvedi/Instagram

Avani Chaturvedi: Soaring to new heights

In a country where societal expectations once kept women grounded, Avani Chaturvedi soared to new heights, both literally and figuratively, by becoming the first Indian woman to fly the MiG-21 Bison, one of the most challenging and powerful fighter jets.

Her journey began in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where her fascination with flying sparked at a young age. Determined to turn her passion into reality, Avani joined the Indian Air Force in 2016.

After rigorous training at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, she was commissioned as a flying officer. Her most groundbreaking achievement came in 2018 when she became the first woman to fly the MiG-21 Bison, a jet known for its speed and technical complexity.

The MiG-21 Bison requires immense skill and precision, and Avani’s ability to handle this formidable aircraft speaks volumes about her technical expertise, mental resilience and unwavering determination.

In 2023, Avani reached another remarkable milestone by becoming India's first female pilot to fly the Sukhoi fighter jet. Serving as squadron leader, she participated in a 16-day mega air combat exercise alongside the Japan Air Self Defence Force at the Hyakuri airbase in Japan.

This achievement was not just a personal triumph but a powerful symbol of progress, breaking down long-standing stereotypes and opening doors for more women to follow in her footsteps.

By becoming a trailblazer in the Indian Air Force, Avani inspired countless young women to take to the skies, proving that with hard work and belief, women can conquer even the most demanding professions.

As she continues to serve her nation, her legacy is a beacon of hope for future generations of women aviation enthusiasts and military officers.

Sources: Wikipedia, Deccan Herald, The Story India

Women We Admire