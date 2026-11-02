Women Need A Year Of Emergency Savings

Financial independence begins not only with earning or investing more but also with knowing what one owns, understanding where one's money is held and taking responsibility for managing it.

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Although long-term investing has its merits, it should not come at the cost of keeping track of one's investments, said Chartered Accountant and finance educator Rachana Ranade at the Business Standard Smart Investor Arena.

"Buy and hold is a little overglorified. It leads to buy and forget," she said.

Given the ever-changing business environment, companies may fail to meet revenue targets or carry out capital expenditure (capex) as promised by their management.

Investors must therefore periodically assess whether their investments are performing as expected, she said.

She urged investors to make an effort to read the quarterly results of companies they have invested in and understand the key numbers.

Investors can begin by tracking revenue growth, profit growth and other business performance indicators, she said.

Key Points Investors should review quarterly results and compare company performance with management guidance.

AI tools can help simplify the process of analysing financial results.

Women should move beyond traditional savings and learn about financial markets and investment options.

Women who leave full-time employment should explore freelancing or discuss financial planning with their partners.

Women should understand their assets, participate in estate planning and prepare a will.

Investors should document their assets, nominees and emergency contacts digitally or in a diary.

How To Track Your Investments

Comparing a company's actual quarterly performance with the guidance given by its management in the previous quarter can help investors assess whether it is on track.

For those who find the process time-consuming, AI tools can help simplify the task.

Women And Financial Independence

For women, the journey towards financial independence does not necessarily begin with learning to save.

Women have historically been disciplined savers, she pointed out.

"Every single grandmom would have something stored in some dabba. Now, she has to convert the savings from that dabba to a demat (account)."

Moving money into financial instruments requires an understanding of how markets work, what investment options are available and how to manage risk.

While access to financial knowledge may once have been a significant hurdle, the situation has improved considerably.

Information is now widely available, making the willingness to learn increasingly important.

Her observations on women's participation in financial education suggested that progress is under way, even if there is room for improvement.

While several male finance creators have told her that their channels have a 90:10 split between male and female viewers, she said women account for 30 per cent of the viewership on both her main channel and her Marathi-language channel.

Although she acknowledged that the share remains below where it should be, Ranade viewed the comparison as an encouraging sign that more women are engaging with financial content.

"Are women learning? Yes. Are women getting inspired? Yes. It's a process," she said.

Why Women Need Emergency Funds

Women also have distinct circumstances to consider while planning their financial futures.

Maintaining an adequate emergency fund is of utmost importance. While it is generally recommended that individuals set aside enough money to cover six months of expenses, Ranade believes women, in particular, should plan for a year's worth.

This becomes especially important when planning for major life events such as childbirth, when a woman may take maternity leave and experience a temporary change in income.

For women who decide not to return to full-time employment after having a child, or are unable to do so, she strongly recommended exploring freelancing opportunities to maintain an independent source of income.

If even that is not feasible, she stressed the importance of having clear conversations with their partners about finances and ensuring that they take responsibility for planning towards both individual and shared financial goals.

Why Women Must Have A Will

Another aspect that many women often ignore is the importance of having a will.

Women should be as involved in estate planning as their partners.

The first step is to know what assets they own, how those assets are held and where they are invested.

Organising one's assets is not merely an exercise in financial management but also a crucial step towards ensuring that one's wishes are respected and one's wealth is passed on as intended.

The discussion concluded with a practical piece of homework for the audience: To take stock of all their assets, organise the details digitally or in a diary, and map them to the corresponding nominees and emergency contacts.

The exercise served as a reminder that financial independence begins not only with earning or investing more but also with knowing what one owns, understanding where one's money is held and taking responsibility for managing it.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff