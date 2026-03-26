Women Lawyers Face Steep Career Barriers

Nearly two-thirds (63.7 per cent) said they had, at some stage, found the profession discouraging.

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A nationwide survey conducted by the Supreme Court Bar Association of India (SCBA) among 2,604 women legal professionals has found that a vast majority perceive the legal profession as more challenging for women than for men.

As many as 81.3 per cent reported a tougher career trajectory, with 41.1 per cent describing it as "much harder".

Nearly two-thirds (63.7 per cent) said they had, at some stage, found the profession discouraging.

Key Points A nationwide SCBA survey of 2,604 women lawyers highlights widespread perception of unequal career opportunities and systemic gender barriers.

Over 81 per cent respondents said legal careers are tougher for women, citing bias, weak mentorship, and financial instability.

Sexual harassment, networking challenges, and backlash remain significant concerns, with many reporting exclusion and retaliation in professional settings.

Infrastructure gaps, lack of resources, and domestic responsibilities continue to limit growth, especially for early-career and first-generation lawyers.

Majority expressed dissatisfaction with leadership opportunities and grievance systems, with many considering judiciary roles for stability.

The findings were released by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on March 22 during the SCBA's first conference in Bengaluru, alongside the report titled Documenting Voices of Women Legal Professionals in India.

The study was co-authored by Anindita Pujari and senior advocate Shaileshwar Yadav.

The survey points to entrenched structural barriers across the profession, including gaps in infrastructure, networking, leadership access, and work-life balance, despite increasing female participation at the Bar.

It observes that although women have formally been part of the legal profession since the Legal Practitioners (Women) Act, 1923, persistent issues such as gender bias, weak mentorship systems, financial instability in early practice, and disproportionate domestic responsibilities continue to shape career outcomes.

Sexual Harassment and Backlash

Sexual harassment was reported by 16.1 per cent of respondents, while 12.7 per cent chose not to answer.

Among those who reported such incidents, 57 per cent said they faced backlash, including exclusion from work and subtle retaliation.

Also, 72.3 per cent said their gender had adversely affected their ability to network professionally.

The dataset spans responses from 23 state Bar Councils.

Early Career and Practice Trends

Early-career lawyers with up to five years of practice formed the largest segment (37.4 per cent), followed by those with over 15 years of experience (30.7 per cent).

Most respondents practised in district courts (52.9 per cent), followed by high courts (28.8%) and the Supreme Court (13 per cent).

A large proportion (83.1 per cent) identified as first-generation lawyers.

Leadership and Career Progression Gaps

On professional progression, more than half (53.9 per cent) felt that senior designation is easier for men, while only 1.7 per cent believed women have an advantage.

A majority (64.5 per cent) had never held government legal positions, and none had served as attorney general, solicitor general or additional solicitor general at the Supreme Court level.

Over half also said appointments to government panels were easier for men.

Infrastructure and Work-Life Challenges

Infrastructure and resource gaps were also evident.

Only 19 per cent reported having office spaces within walking distance of courts, while 12 per cent had no dedicated office.

Financial constraints, high rents, and family responsibilities emerged as key barriers.

Around three-quarters lacked access to paid legal databases or clerical assistance, while over half reported inadequate access to stable internet or devices.

In terms of professional challenges, respondents cited limited work opportunities (60 per cent), networking barriers (42.8 per cent), pay disparity (40.2 per cent), and work-life imbalance (37.5 per cent).

Mentorship gaps were reported by 37.7 per cent, while 59.2 per cent expressed little confidence in grievance redress mechanisms.

Burnout was widespread, with 84 per cent reporting work-related stress in the past year.

Family responsibilities were found to affect careers.

About 71.5 per cent said marital status had influenced their professional work, and 30.3 per cent reported that family obligations restricted opportunities.

Difficulties related to childcare, maternity, and courtroom scheduling were also widely noted.

In institutional participation, 64.7 per cent believed women do not have equal opportunities in Bar leadership.

Despite this, 76.4 per cent said they were considering a shift to the judiciary, which many viewed as offering greater stability and protection compared to the Bar.

The report identifies key reform priorities, including equal access to opportunities, structured mentorship, financial support for early-career lawyers, maternity protections, safe workplaces, childcare infrastructure, and institutional reforms within Bar bodies.

The report also acknowledges certain limitations, including reliance on self-reported data, which may under-represent sensitive issues such as harassment.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff