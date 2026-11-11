Will New Motor Insurance Rules Save You Money?

From December 15, 2026, motor insurance buyers can choose their coverage more transparently, compare premiums for individual covers and avoid paying for protection they do not need.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A cheaper motor insurance quote may look like a bargain. But before you grab it, ask yourself: If you met with an accident, how much would you have to pay from your own pocket?

From December 15, 2026, answering that question will become easier.

Under a new four-layer framework introduced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), buyers of motor insurance for private cars and two-wheelers will be able to see what each part of their policy costs and pick the optional covers they want.

Mandatory & Optional Covers

Under the new framework, third-party liability and owner-driver personal accident cover remain mandatory.

You can choose whether to add occupant or pillion-rider liability; personal accident cover for occupants, pillion riders and other eligible persons; and own-damage cover.

Record your choices on the standard option form, which becomes part of the policy.

At the point of sale, the insurer must give you a customer information sheet showing each section's cover and premium.