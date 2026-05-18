'Wife Spends On Maids, Shopping, Kitty Parties'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach, relationship coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, urges couples to openly discuss how to manage money in a relationship.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Money and lifestyle differences can create conflicts in a marriage if not addressed on time.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach, relationship coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, recommends that couples to discuss how they will manage money in a relationship.

"Learn budgeting and set aside money under specific expenditure labels (fixed and variable). And then whatever is left, portion some towards fun and entertainment and invest the rest in something meaningful," she advises a man who feels his wife doesn't value money.

You can post your relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: My wife is a homemaker and doesn't value money.

Since I married her, I have always tried to keep her happy but she insists on spending on maids, shopping and kitty parties.

I never hesitated whenever she asked for money; I have always provided it. But now our children are 12 and 14 and I need to save for their coaching and future.

My wife thinks marrying me was a mistake because I am not able to meet her high standard of living.

I earn Rs 60,000 out of which Rs 20,000 goes on rent and Rs 20,000 on my children's education.

With the remaining amount, I pay EMIs and other household expenses.

She is not willing to adjust. What should I do? I am very stressed.

You two need a lesson or two on managing money.

At the end of the day, what is left is your disposable income that must be invested wisely for it to grow.

Learn budgeting and set aside money under specific expenditure labels (fixed and variable) and then, whatever is left, portion some towards fun and entertainment and invest the rest in something meaningful.

You could seek the help of a close friend or family member who is good at managing money and apply those lessons to yourself.

But as a starting point, be polite yet firm while emphasising to your wife that you will be managing the money from now on.

It may seem like you are doubting her or taking away her power but this is only until you are able to put a system in place for managing finances.

Slowly, she will appreciate what you are doing for her and the family. Start somewhere.

All the best!

You can post your relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.