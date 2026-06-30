Why Young Couples Don't Want Kids

From personal freedom and finances to climate anxiety and mental wellbeing, young couples and singles tell us why parenthood isn't part of their life plan.

Kindly note this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chermiti Mohamed/Pexels

For generations, parenthood was considered the natural next step after marriage, almost a given rather than a choice.

But that script is quietly changing.

According to the latest Sample Registration System report released by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, the country's total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to 1.9 children per woman from the replacement level of 2.1, marking a significant demographic shift.

To help understand those figures, here's one more fact: India's fertility rate in the 1970s was 5.2 children per woman.

While experts attribute the decline to urbanisation, higher education level, greater financial pressure and changing social norms, another trend is becoming increasingly visible: More Indians are consciously deciding that parenthood simply isn't for them.

In conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, young couples and singles who have chosen a child-free future explain why they don't see children as essential to a happy life, the questions and judgments they face and why, for them, fulfilment lies in living life on their own terms.

'We don't know what climate conditions would be like in 20 years'

Priya Mistry, married for seven years

For Priya Mistry, 31, who has been married for seven years, the thought entered her head in her early 20s.

"Whenever I imagined my future, I never accounted for having children," she says.

Environmental concerns and finances played a major role in her decision.

"My first and foremost thought has always been that our planet needs to heal and we don't know what climate conditions are going to be like in the next 20 years."

She also worries about the economics of raising children. "I want to be able to give my child a childhood as good as the one I had, or better, and I don't think that's possible anymore."

Interestingly, Priya and her husband have never entirely shut the door on parenting. If they ever change their minds, they would prefer to adopt an older child or foster one instead of having a biological child.

'If this is selfish, we're fine with the label'

Aishwarya, married for 5 years

For Aishwarya, 32, and her husband, the conversation happened even before marriage.

"We both always knew we didn't want kids individually. When we got serious, we clarified this to ensure there were no conflicts later."

Their reasons range from career ambitions and lifestyle choices to concerns about the state of the world.

"With increasing expenses and catastrophes across the globe, why be unfair to the child?" she asks.

The couple has often been called selfish. "Our goal is to travel and not make major compromises in life. If this is considered selfish, we are more than fine with the label."

While relatives continue to ask questions, she says many of their friends share the same mindset.

'Choosing not to have children doesn't mean choosing a lesser life'

Anchal Mehra, married for 15 years

For Anchal Mehra, 39, and her husband, the decision unfolded over years of marriage and travel.

Whenever people asked them about children, they would respond with a casual "Maybe next year."

Then, one day, they asked themselves a simple question: Did they genuinely want to become parents?

The answer surprised both of them: 'We don't know.'

'The moment brought us a great deal of clarity," Anchal says. 'For us, 'I don't know' felt much closer to 'No' than to an enthusiastic 'Yes'."

Anchal believes "parenthood should never be a default decision. It should be a wholehearted choice, made with conviction rather than expectation or pressure."

She also rejects the idea that child-free people are somehow incomplete.

"Choosing not to have children doesn't mean choosing a lesser life. It simply means choosing a different one."

'We don't view children as a default source of support'

Aji Simon, married for 14 years

Aji, 42, who has been married for 14 years, says one question they face repeatedly is: "Who will take care of you when you're old?"

The question made her and her husband think seriously about planning for old age.

But she rejects the assumption that children should be viewed as retirement plans. "Even if we had children, I don't think we would ever view them as a default source of support."

She says people often assume there is a medical reason behind their decision.

"Some people sympathise with me, say they'll pray for me or immediately suggest a doctor."

Another misconception? That child-free adults dislike children.

"Friends are surprised that we're happy to babysit or show up for their children's events."

'You can't compromise on bringing a child into the world'

The shift isn't limited to married couples.

Many young Indians, even before marriage, already know they don't want children.

For Varun Matai, 29, the decision emerged gradually.

"As I got older, I found myself more excited about personal growth, career goals, travel, creativity and freedom than becoming a parent."

He believes the decision is too fundamental to compromise on.

"If a partner strongly wanted children, I would see that as a fundamental difference in life goals."

Similarly, Sameer (name changed to maintain privacy), who is also 29, says he never felt strongly drawn towards parenthood.

"You can compromise on where to live or what to buy. You can't compromise on whether to bring a child into the world."

Instead, he envisions a future centred around meaningful work, deep relationships and emotional security.

For 29-year-old Karan (name changed to maintain privacy), the decision is shaped by his own upbringing.

"Coming from a dysfunctional family, I've seen how children often get caught in the crossfire of family feuds. That's something I wouldn't want to do."

He believes younger generations are increasingly prioritising mental well-being over social expectations.

"This generation knows one thing: To prioritise one's own mental wellbeing without the need to keep checking boxes that society expects us to tick."

These stories reveal something bigger than falling fertility rates or changing demographics. They point to a generation that is increasingly intentional about how it wants to live.

And perhaps, for the first time, more Indians feel comfortable saying something that once seemed almost unthinkable: A happy, meaningful and complete life doesn't necessarily include children.