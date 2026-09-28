Why Were Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal All Smiles?

The 15th annual Mijwan Fashion Show took place on September 26, 2026, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, marking a milestone celebration of ethical luxury and heritage.

A collaboration between Designer Manish Malhotra and Shabana Azmi, the fundraiser supports the Mijwan Welfare Society, an initiative by Shabana Azmi's father, the late legendary poet Kaifi Azmi.

The society focuses on women empowerment by providing livelihoods to rural female artisans in Uttar Pradesh, whose intricate chikankari and thread-work embroidery are seamlessly integrated into global haute couture.

Showstoppers Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal

All photographs: Viral Bhayani

The runway reached a spectacular crescendo as the Raazi duo and upcoming Love & War co-stars took centre stage.

Alia Bhatt exuded retro glam in a regal, heavily embroidered ivory lace sari. The exquisite ensemble featured scalloped edges, fine silver sequins and an elegant matching dupatta draped over her head like a modern bride.

Vicky Kaushal perfectly complemented her in modern royalty, wearing a midnight-blue and ivory bandhgala jacket heavily laden with intricate chikankari work. He paired it with a crisp white kurta and flared trousers.

Guest Looks

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya stole hearts in a sweeping, black translucent gown featuring a corset bodice. The ultra-modern, strapless silhouette was balanced with a sheer matching dupatta draped over her shoulder and a kundan-and-emerald choker necklace.

Kajol

Bringing her signature charm, Kajol glowed in a sparkling, pastel-pink sequinned sari. The heavily embellished fabric caught the light beautifully and she paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse and a chic white clutch bag.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi wore a breathtaking blush pink bodycon dress adorned with delicate, multi-coloured floral threadwork and sequinned panels across the bodice. She elevated the ensemble with an ethereal, sheer floor-length tulle cape.

Nitanshi Goel

The young star looked angelic in a pristine white gown boasting an asymmetrical sheer overlay across the neck and a draped shoulder cape.

Shalini Passi

Shalini made a bold statement in a sculptural, stark-white corset gown featuring structured shoulder pads and a sleek tailcoat silhouette.

Parul Gulati

Parul looked sensational in an opulent, high-waisted floor-length lehenga skirt covered in rich, earthy abstract floral prints. She paired it with a unique, heavily structured golden metallic bib blouse.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani

The stylish couple coordinated perfectly; Rakul turned heads in a halter-neck sari boasting autumn-toned floral motifs while Jackky looked impeccably sharp in a relaxed-fit, white textured long sherwani tunic matched with wide-leg trousers.

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit defined timeless elegance in a classic, shimmering ivory sari draped to perfection, paired with an embellished clutch. Alongside her, Dr Nene looked incredibly dashing in a jet-black embroidered bandhgala suit jacket detailed with satin cuffs.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha turned heads in an ethereal draped sari gown wrapped in delicate plisse pleating. The sheer high-neck collar extended seamlessly into a sweeping, floor-length cape overlay.

Orry

True to his eccentric style, Orry chose a high-shine, metallic brocade suit. The reflective textured blazer, tailored trousers and matching black-collared undershirt added a pop of futuristic maximalism to the evening’s traditional line-up.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff