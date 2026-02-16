Why Was Isha Ambani Spotted With The Queen Of Jordan?

Women, leadership and serious style was the theme at the NMACC in Mumbai as Isha Ambani hosted Queen Rania of Jordan for a special roundtable on ‘Celebration of women leadership in India.’

The city’s most influential women arrived in looks that meant business but didn’t forget the glam. From power saris to sharp tailoring, it was a style wrapped in purpose.

Isha Ambani and Queen Rania

All photographs: Kind courtesy Viral Bhayani

Isha played into Galentine's energy in a lustrous pink pleated dress with an asymmetrical hem. Queen Rania, on the other hand, kept things classic in an all-white, self-print blouse and trouser set that exuded her boss aura.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba opted for an effortlessly powerful look in a crisp white shirt, dark-wash denims and an oversized wine blazer with matching pumps.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma’s butter yellow sari paired with a satin-silk blazer style blouse was fusion dressing done right. Only she can make a sari look boardroom-ready.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya chose a timeless ivory salwar suit with chikankari work and an embellished potli bag which was pure elegance.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani stunned in an ivory sari detailed with delicate floral embroidery, styled with pearls and diamonds. Later, Queen Rania switched into a white top and dark skirt set cinched with a green velvet waist scarf.

Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Radhika chose a white satin blazer with a balloon skirt. Shloka kept it breezy in a sky blue shirt dress with a tie-neck detail. Isha also had an outfit change with a white lace boat neck top and a matching canopy skirt.

Joining the ladies were Mukesh Ambani and his son-in-law, Anand Piramal.