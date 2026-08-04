Why Start-up Employees May Retire Poor

An employee whose financial future is 60 to 80 per cent dependent on a single company's growth trajectory has no genuine safety net.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

While working at a start-up is an incredible asset for your career growth, your retirement planning must adapt to modern economic math. True financial dignity means ensuring your standard of living never depends on a private boardroom's valuation meeting.

India's start-up boom has created a generation of high earners who genuinely believe they will be exceptionally wealthy because their ESOP statement says so.

The pitch is incredibly seductive: Join a high-growth company, work gruelling 14-hour days, accept a compressed cash salary and make up for it with employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). By the time the company hits unicorn status or goes public, those paper options are supposed to convert into life-changing wealth.

But behind the flashy office layouts, free catered meals and celebratory LinkedIn funding announcements lies a harsh systemic reality -- a staggering number of start-up employees are heading toward a retirement crisis.

When you trade tangible, monthly liquid income for a lottery ticket printed on paper, you aren't investing -- you are taking a highly concentrated gamble on a single entity's survival. You cannot retire on paper wealth.

"An ESOP is a financial derivative, not a retirement plan. Relying on start-up equity to fund your future security while ignoring your current liquid asset allocation is a dangerous mistake," explains Certified Financial Planner and Wealth Advisor, Reetika Sharma.

"If the company fails to cross the finish line, you haven't just lost your job -- you've permanently sacrificed years of compounding returns that a traditional salaried employee quietly accumulated," adds Sharma.

Case Study: Vivek's The Paper Wealth Paradox

Vivek Menon (name changed to maintain privacy) spent eight years at a Bengaluru-based B2B SaaS start-up.

He joined at age 28 as the 15th employee, drawing a salary of Rs 14 lakh in year one; he watched his salary grow to a substantial Rs 42 lakh by year six.

His ESOPs -- vested over four years -- represented, on paper, a stake worth approximately Rs 1.8 crore when the company's last valuation was announced.

Vivek felt incredibly wealthy. On the strength of that paper wealth, he bought a 3-BHK apartment in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

He intentionally deferred starting his mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs), reasoning, 'What is the point? I am going to be set when the ESOPs vest.'

He upgraded his lifestyle substantially, fully believing that the eventual corporate liquidity event would rebalance his finances.

Then, the funding environment changed in 2023.

The start-up, which was never profitable, saw its valuation revised downward by a brutal 65 per cent. A subsequent round of layoffs included Vivek. His partially vested ESOPs were suddenly tied up in a company with no clear exit path.

His salary stopped. His home loan EMI did not.

"The ESOPs felt so real," says Vivek, now 36 and working as a consultant. "You see the number on the ESOP statement and it feels like money. It is not money. I know that now."

The ESOP illusion

ESOPs are compensation instruments, not guaranteed retirement savings. They represent the right to buy company shares at a fixed price at some future date. That right converts to actual cash if -- and only if -- three highly unpredictable variables align simultaneously: The company succeeds, a definitive exit event occurs (such as an IPO or acquisition) and the timing perfectly matches your personal financial needs.

In India's start-up ecosystem, the stark math shows that the majority of funded start-ups do not reach an IPO. Even those that do manage to list may do so at valuations far below their last private funding round -- a hard lesson many 2021-2022 vintage start-up employees discovered.

This is not a reason to reject ESOPs entirely. It is a reason to treat them strictly as potential bonus wealth -- gravy, not the main course. The main course of your financial life must be boring, conventional, diversified investing.

The concentration risk problem

Beyond ESOPs, start-up employees often exhibit a broader, psychologically driven concentration risk. They believe deeply in the company -- that is usually why they joined the hustle in the first place.

However, this belief system frequently distorts their financial planning. They delay external investing because the start-up is the investment.

Diversification -- the bedrock of sound financial planning -- requires spreading risk across entirely different instruments, sectors, and asset classes.

An employee whose financial future is 60 per cent to 80 per cent dependent on a single company's growth trajectory has no genuine safety net.

Risk type Start-up employee exposure Recommended max exposure Single company (ESOPs + stock) Often 60-80% of net worth 15-20% Single sector (tech) Often 80-90% 25-30% Equity overall Often 85%-100% 60%-70% at age 30-40 Illiquid assets Often 50%+ 20%-30%

"The start-up trap is confusing valuation with personal liquidity. A high paper net worth cannot pay your monthly home loan EMIs, fund a sudden medical emergency or compound safely in a diversified index fund. If your lifestyle demands double but your personal safety net stays at zero, you haven't built security," says Sharma.

What smart equity compensation looks like

To manage equity compensation intelligently, you must establish an explicit strategy for execution and taxation:

De-risk and liquidate early

When ESOPs vest, sell a portion immediately -- especially if you already have significant career capital tied to the company.

Selling 25 to 40 per cent of vested ESOPs and redirecting the cash to diversified mutual funds eliminates catastrophic downside risk, even if you miss out on a bit of potential upside.

Navigate the tax rules carefully

ESOPs are generally taxed twice in India.

First, when you exercise the options and the shares are allotted, the difference between the fair market value (FMV) and the exercise price is taxed as a perquisite under the head 'Salary' (with tax payment deferred in certain cases for eligible start-up employees).

Second, when you sell the shares, any further gain is taxed as capital gains.

For unlisted shares, gains qualify as long-term if held for more than 24 months; otherwise they are short-term.

The applicable capital gains tax depends on the prevailing tax rules.

Planning when you exercise and when you sell -- especially across financial years -- may help improve cash flows and, in some cases, reduce your overall tax liability.

The parallel investing imperative

While working at a start-up, you must build your financial life as if the ESOPs do not exist.

If the equity ultimately delivers, it becomes a powerful accelerant to an already-solid retirement plan. If it does not, your financial freedom remains entirely intact.

Maximise tax shelters

Invest Rs 1.5 Lakh annually in ELSS funds under Section 80C and add Rs 50,000 to the National Pension System (NPS) under Section 80CCD(1B).

Build a premium emergency buffer

Start-up environments are prone to sudden, unexpected income stops. Maintain at least 12 months of fixed living expenses inside liquid funds.

Insulate with independent risk cover

Maintain personal term insurance of at least 15x your annual income to protect dependents.

Crucially, buy comprehensive health insurance independent of your employer, ensuring your medical shield doesn't vanish during a corporate restructuring.

"Think of it this way: Sacrificing your real-world monthly investing capacity to hoard illiquid paper ensures that if the start-up doesn't make it to an IPO, you have effectively worked years of your life for free. True freelance or corporate freedom isn't just about holding a lottery ticket; it is about building an independent, untouchable foundation," says Sharma.

"Paper wealth is not retirement wealth," she adds. "I have seen multiple clients who were on paper worth Rs 5 crore at 35 and by 40 had barely Rs 50 lakh in real, liquid assets. The start-up dream consumed everything else."

Retirement time bomb

Hundreds and thousands of employees working in start-ups often have the overwhelming majority of their financial future tied to a single, volatile company.

Many start-ups never reach an IPO or acquisition that allows employees to fully realise the value of their ESOPs.

Working at a start-up is an incredible asset for your career growth but your retirement planning must adapt to modern economic math. True financial dignity means ensuring your standard of living never depends on a private boardroom's valuation meeting.