Why Slow Travel Is The Best Kind Of Holiday

There are rewards in the gentle rhythm of travelling with elders.

You can actually unwind, relax and chill. You won't need a holiday to recover from the holiday when you return home!

IMAGE: My almost 90-year-old father on the banks of the Periyar river in Kerala. Photographs: Archana Masih/Rediff

Key Points Travel with elderly parents requires planning and patience, particularly with wheelchairs at airports and hotels.

The pace of travel is slow, but rewarding.

The unexpected kindness you encounter is the most enduring legacy.

It was after much planning that we decided on a short summer break in Kerala. Since my elderly parents can't walk distances at a stretch and need wheelchair accessibility at airports and hotels, a holiday with them needs careful planning.

It is a planning that we actually enjoy. It comes with many learnings and interesting phone calls/WhatsApp chats with hotel staff. The conversations are usually about the number of stairs, distance from the rooms to the dining spaces, requests for a plastic stool for bathing, and if wheelchairs are available in the hotel.

In a time when bookings are breezily done on apps, it is refreshing to speak to staff who we may actually get to meet at the hotel. We have been lucky to find hotel staff that has often gone the extra length to meet elder-specific needs.

They have graciously allowed us to use the hotel wheelchair for sightseeing trips -- saving us the hassle of lugging wheelchairs across the country.

IMAGE: A room with a view at the Cranganor riverside resort in Puthenvelikara, Kerala.

Plan well and Go Slow!

In the last few years, we have made one ambitious, minutely planned vacation to Port Blair and Havelock in the Andamans, an immersive three days in Kolkata -- and three trips to Kerala, our favourite elder-friendly destination.

You need to go slow while travelling with elders. Navigating airports, managing transfers and sightseeing needs patience and a calm outlook. It may lead to crossing out many activities that you would like to do otherwise that involve long walks and steep climbs or packed schedules, but believe me, there are rewards in the gentle rhythm of elder travel.

You can actually unwind, relax and chill -- the very purpose of a holiday and won't need a holiday to recover from the holiday when you return home!

We have made a couple of trips to Fort Kochi and most recently to a quiet and small resort on the Periyar river in the historic Muziris area, 40 odd minutes from Kochi airport.

IMAGE: At Patna airport, travelers can hire trolley men to take their bags to check-in counters.

Managing airports and sightseeing needs patience and calm

The journey began with its share of anxiety, as my parents waited for about 60 minutes in wheelchairs without any assistants to take them around Mumbai airport because of the increased vacation travel rush.

A group of elders were made to wait their turn in accordance with the boarding time printed on their boarding cards, but after waiting for almost an hour, my parents had not even cleared security check.

A complaint to an Indigo official got things moving as they were finally handed over to two efficient lady attendants. By the time, they reached the gate, boarding had already commenced. They were taken straight to the aircraft.

Please remember to select wheelchair assistance while booking the ticket. Adding the service later may not be easy. Sometimes airlines do not have the option if the number of wheelchair requests exceeds the stipulated limit.

IMAGE: The Paliam Palace in Puthenvelikara, Kerala, was home to the prime ministers of the maharaja of Cochin.

Individual acts of kindness

At the Cranganor resort, Justin, the manager, had allotted rooms closest to the dining area, and entrusted two staff members to help the elders get in and out of the boat for a river cruise.

The masseuse took extra care to ensure that my almost 90-year-old father [who was having the first spa-massage of his life and was understandably shy] was at ease. He repeatedly checked if he was fine during the hour-long ritual, helping him change and even escorted him in the wheelchair to his room.

Such individual gestures of kindness make experiences memorable for the elderly. Older parents most often shy away from travel because they think they cause inconvenience and slow down the pace of the family's itinerary.

The strangers who left their imprint

Most places in India are not wheelchair-friendly and access is anything but easy. Yet, the beauty of India is that you find places and people that will surprise you with their willingness to help elders.

I have to mention particularly the staff at Taj Bengal and the fairly new Taj City Centre hotel in Patna. Young women and men who patiently lent a hand, volunteered to push wheelchairs and were ever keen to help.

Like Jojan Mathew, the knowledgeable tourist guide in Kerala, who personally wheeled my father through the museums in the Muziris circuit in scorching Kerala heat.

After the tour, he joined us for lunch and told us about the lesser-known travels gems of southern India. Listening to an informed guide can really change the way you experience a place and what we carry back with us back from the places we visit.

There were so many things Jojan told us that were not mentioned on the museum walls that we would have completely missed otherwise.

He also took us to a local village shop and helped us pick out spices. The shopkeeper allowed us to walk inside the store and point to whatever we wanted, bridging the language barrier smoothly. He scribbled the bill in Malayalam which we brought back as a souvenir.

IMAGE: The autorickshaw driver, who was guide and chaperone, with my almost 80-year-old mother.

Another trip in a local auto through clean village roads took us to a weaving centre. It was interesting to see women working on hand-operated looms as they wove the famous Kerala saris.

A shop below the centre sold quality cotton, woven locally. We did all this with the auto driver acting as a guide and chaperone. Parking his auto by the roadside and accompanying us into the weaving centre and the shops.

The memories that we bring back

Looking back on these holidays with my parents, what stays with me most is not only the sightseeing or the shopping, but also the kindness of strangers that made these trips memorable for all of us.

For families travelling with elderly parents, thoughtful people can transform a holiday.

I remember Sarika Mathur from the guest services team at Taj Patna telling us, "This is like your home. You need anything, call us and we will be there in a minute. Day or night."

It is kind gestures like these that most often are the most enduring keep-sakes of any journey. There are a host of such people who become the X-factors of every holiday. They stay with us long after we have returned home.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff