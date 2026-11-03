Why Sai Pallavi Is The Perfect Sita

Some actors dress for the spotlight. Sai Pallavi, however, seems to bring a little bit of her character wherever she goes.

As she steps out for the promotions of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, her sari choices are making quite the impression.

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses in South Indian cinema. A trained dancer, she first caught the audience's attention with her breakout performance as Malar in the Malayalam film Premam (2015).

She went on to win hearts with memorable roles in films like Fidaa, Middle Class Abbayi, Love Story and Gargi.

Known for her natural performances, expressive screen presence and refreshingly minimal approach to beauty, she has carved a niche for herself without conforming to conventional glamour standards.

Now, she takes on the iconic role of Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram in Ramayana. And if her promotional wardrobe is anything to go by, Sai seems to understand that sometimes, the most powerful fashion statement is one rooted in simplicity, grace and tradition.

IMAGE: If there was ever a sari that deserved a permanent spot in your wedding wardrobe, this would be it!

Sai Pallavi looks straight out of a royal portrait in a majestic purple Banarasi silk sari, featuring intricate gold zari work across the body and borders.

She teams it with a matching elbow-sleeved blouse, a temple-style gold choker and coordinating jhumkas.

Want to recreate it? Pick a jewel-toned Banarasi, pile on traditional gold jewellery and finish with a sleek bun or a neatly braided hairstyle. No OTT styling required!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Siddhi Parekh/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said daytime dressing has to be boring? Sai Pallavi makes a case for a little shimmer in this silver-white organza sari by Dolly J.

The airy drape features a delicate sequin border that catches the light beautifully, while the matching open-necked blouse adds a touch of sparkle.

This is a lovely option for a daytime wedding or an elegant reception.

Look for a sheer organza sari with subtle silver embroidery. Add statement earrings and keep the rest of your accessories fuss-free.

IMAGE: Serving a whole lot of romantic heroine energy, Sai Pallavi wears a peach-orange silk sari adorned with a shimmering zardozi border.

The pastel floral embroidery on her blouse adds another layer of charm while her voluminous curls, loosely pinned back, make the entire look feel straight out of a period romance.

Want to channel this vibe for a mehendi or wedding ceremony? Choose a peach or coral silk sari, opt for a floral embroidered blouse and tuck fresh flowers into your hair.

Bonus points for soft, rosy makeup!

IMAGE: Proof that you don't need a truckload of embellishments to look dressed to the nines!

Sai Pallavi keeps things simple in a lavender sari by Mrunalini Rao with delicate floral motifs and a lightly embroidered border.

Recreate this for a daytime function with a pastel georgette sari, a lace-detail blouse and oversized floral earrings.

IMAGE: If you're someone who believes festive dressing should involve a little bit of gold, Sai Pallavi's metallic moment is for you.

She wears a golden-copper tissue silk sari by Nitika Gujral, featuring a fluid, shimmering finish and a handcrafted zardozi and gota-patti floral border.

It's opulent but the soft drape keeps it from feeling too heavy.

For your next festive soiree, try a tissue silk sari in antique gold or copper. Pair it with a matching embroidered blouse and add delicate gold jewellery.

IMAGE: Dressed in a drape that feels quintessentially Sai Pallavi, this soft pink net-lace sari is a lesson in the art of doing less.

The sheer drape features floral embroidery, with geometric lace panels framing the border. It's understated, romantic and incredibly versatile.

Sometimes, the simplest outfit is the one that stays with you!

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi makes a case for understated festive dressing in this dreamy white georgette sari by Dolly J.

The lightweight drape features chikankari embroidery and mirror-work accents.

It's the kind of outfit that shows you don't need head-to-toe sparkle to make a statement.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff