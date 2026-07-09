Why Paris Could Not Stop Looking At Ananya Panday

At Paris Haute Couture Week, Ananya Panday made it clear once again that understated style can make just as much of an impact as a dramatic couture gown.

As the Indian brand ambassador of Chanel, she attended the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 Haute Couture show dressed in a head-to-toe Chanel look that celebrated timeless Parisian chic with a modern denim twist.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Instead of opting for an embellished ensemble, Ananya chose denim on denim, wearing a light blue quilted denim jacket layered over a fitted white T-shirt. She paired it with a matching knee-length pencil skirt, creating a stylish monochrome look.

The structured jacket stole the spotlight with its oversized front pockets and rolled-up sleeves, lending the outfit a relaxed edge while staying true to Chanel's aesthetic.

She completed the look with black-and-white Chanel pumps and a monochrome quilted clutch from the French luxury house, while dainty earrings, finger rings and sleek sunglasses kept the accessories minimal.

For beauty, Ananya chose fresh, dewy makeup with softly defined eyes and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a high messy bun with curtain bangs framing her face.

Simple, elegant, and unmistakably Chanel, Ananya's fashion outing was a lesson in letting impeccable tailoring and classic styling do all the talking.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff