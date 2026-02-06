Why Jiyaa Shankar Is Trending

Is Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiyaa Shankar engaged to social media star Elvish Yadav?

IMAGE: Will Jiyaa Shankar confirm the wedding rumours with actor-influencer Elvish Yadav? All photographs: Kind courtesy Jiyaa Shankar/Instagram

Who is Jiyaa Shankar?

Television actor and internet influencer Jiyaa Shankar, known for her role in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, is rumoured to be engaged to influencer Elvish Yadav.

While both actors have shared a mysterious picture of two intertwined hands, one featuring a giant diamond ring, neither has confirmed or denied the rumours.

Is it a publicity stunt announcing their next project or can we expect a grand wedding soon?

Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav

Jiyaa, born on April 17, 1995, turned 30 last year. She is two years older than Elvish, who is 28.

Both actors' Instagram accounts are flooded with messages from those who have seen Elvish's Instagram story.

If it is true, their fans will be thrilled.

Key Points Elvish Yadav posted a picture of two intertwined hands on his Instagram story, sparking rumours of engagement. He tagged Jiyaa on the picture

One the hands is seen wearing a massive diamond ring.

Elvish's caption says, 'Gave love another chance and I found my (heart emoji).'

With 3.7 million followers on her Instagram, Jiyaa Shankar's social media offers a sneak peek into her lifestyle, which involves international vacations to scenic locales, fun photoshoots and lots of candid captures.

'Cause drapes are boring, how about an embellished single shoulder cape that doubles as a drape? Ahead of the wedding season, Jiyaa shows you how to do functional fashion in style.

Shimmer and layering -- Jiyaa makes the most of her winter outing without compromising on her outfit...

Styled in the nauvari (nine-yard drape), Jiyaa shows you how you can stand out at a wedding.

The combination of black and gold suits Jiyaa and she accessorises it beautifully with chandelier earrings and minimal makeup.

If simplicity were a trend, Jiyaa would ace it in this cute white dress.

Notice those fancy red sneakers? Comfy, standout and funky too.

Who says beachwear can't be fun? Jiyaa breaks the monotony of blue with a printed sarong worn as a skirt.

Jiyaa styles her hair in waves to match the scalloped hem of her dupatta. The kohl-laden eyes and minimal choice of jewellery keep the attention focused on the outfit.

We love how she embraces her Indian roots in this ajrakh-printed ensemble; the gold border is a nice touch.