Why Is Everyone Talking About Sahiba Bali?

Sahiba Bali has mastered the art of looking like the happiest person in the room.

There's something effortlessly fresh about her style; she loves fun silhouettes, unexpected colour pairings and just the right amount of polish.

If daisies had a fashion icon, they'd probably pick Sahiba, who is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor.

IMAGE: A suede mini dress is cute on its own but add cherry-red heels and a matching bag and suddenly, it's dessert... a stylish one at that. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sahiba Bali/Instagram

strapless dress feels like it belongs at a farmers' market, flower field or lazy Sunday brunch. The headband is the cherry on this cottagecore cake. IMAGE: Sahiba’s breezyfeels like it belongs at a farmers' market, flower field or lazy Sunday brunch. The headband is the cherry on this cottagecore cake.

IMAGE: Velvet, sheer drapes and intricate embroidery could've felt serious but Sahiba somehow makes this regal lehenga-sari look feel light, fun and totally effortless.

IMAGE: Her sage green co-ord means business but those chunky hoops keep it from feeling too boardroom. Promotion pending? The outfit already got one.

halter gown sounds dramatic yet Sahiba wears it with such ease that it feels less red carpet and more ‘I woke up looking this fabulous.’ IMAGE: A cut-outsounds dramatic yet Sahiba wears it with such ease that it feels less red carpet and more ‘I woke up looking this fabulous.’

IMAGE: Half blazer. Half dress. Fully iconic. The thigh-high slit keeps things interesting while the rich mocha shade deserves a permanent spot in every wardrobe.

IMAGE: Cut-outs, sharp waistlines and sleek black tailoring come together in a look that's equal parts cool girl and fashion insider.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff