Why Is Everyone Talking About Sahiba Bali?

Sahiba Bali has mastered the art of looking like the happiest person in the room.
There's something effortlessly fresh about her style; she loves fun silhouettes, unexpected colour pairings and just the right amount of polish.
If daisies had a fashion icon, they'd probably pick Sahiba, who is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor.
IMAGE: A suede mini dress is cute on its own but add cherry-red heels and a matching bag and suddenly, it's dessert... a stylish one at that. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sahiba Bali/Instagram
IMAGE: Sahiba’s breezy strapless dress
feels like it belongs at a farmers' market, flower field or lazy Sunday brunch. The headband is the cherry on this cottagecore cake.
IMAGE: Velvet, sheer drapes and intricate embroidery could've felt serious but Sahiba somehow makes this regal lehenga-sari look feel light, fun and totally effortless.
IMAGE: Her sage green co-ord means business but those chunky hoops keep it from feeling too boardroom. Promotion pending? The outfit already got one.
IMAGE: A cut-out halter gown
sounds dramatic yet Sahiba wears it with such ease that it feels less red carpet and more ‘I woke up looking this fabulous.’
IMAGE: Half blazer. Half dress. Fully iconic. The thigh-high slit keeps things interesting while the rich mocha shade deserves a permanent spot in every wardrobe.
IMAGE: Cut-outs, sharp waistlines and sleek black tailoring come together in a look that's equal parts cool girl and fashion insider.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff