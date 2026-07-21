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Why Is Everyone Talking About Sahiba Bali?

By REDIFF STYLE July 21, 2026 14:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sahiba Bali has mastered the art of looking like the happiest person in the room.

There's something effortlessly fresh about her style; she loves fun silhouettes, unexpected colour pairings and just the right amount of polish.

If daisies had a fashion icon, they'd probably pick Sahiba, who is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor.

Sahiba Bali

IMAGE: A suede mini dress is cute on its own but add cherry-red heels and a matching bag and suddenly, it's dessert... a stylish one at that. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sahiba Bali/Instagram

 

Sahiba Bali

IMAGE: Sahiba’s breezy strapless dress feels like it belongs at a farmers' market, flower field or lazy Sunday brunch. The headband is the cherry on this cottagecore cake.

 

Sahiba Bali

IMAGE: Velvet, sheer drapes and intricate embroidery could've felt serious but Sahiba somehow makes this regal lehenga-sari look feel light, fun and totally effortless.

 

Sahiba Bali

IMAGE: Her sage green co-ord means business but those chunky hoops keep it from feeling too boardroom. Promotion pending? The outfit already got one.

 

Sahiba Bali

IMAGE: A cut-out halter gown sounds dramatic yet Sahiba wears it with such ease that it feels less red carpet and more ‘I woke up looking this fabulous.’

 

Sahiba Bali

IMAGE: Half blazer. Half dress. Fully iconic. The thigh-high slit keeps things interesting while the rich mocha shade deserves a permanent spot in every wardrobe.

 

Sahiba Bali

IMAGE: Cut-outs, sharp waistlines and sleek black tailoring come together in a look that's equal parts cool girl and fashion insider.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Sahiba BaliArjun KapoorDating

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