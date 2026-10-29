Why GenZs Must Invest In Themselves!

'When you are content with your life, you become a much more difficult customer for companies trying to persuade you to spend.'

'When you are unhappy or constantly comparing yourself with others, you become more vulnerable to advertising and impulsive purchases.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The first step is in financial planning is to understand where one stands financially and where one wants to be, Neha Nagar, content creator and financial educator, said in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa/Business Standard at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026's Smart Investor Arena.

The younger cohort, she said, should not rush into investing before they have focused on their personal development.

Key Points Young Indians should prioritise personal development, skills, health and career growth before rushing into financial investments.

Social media comparisons can trigger fear of missing out (FOMO), impulsive purchases and debt.

The 50:30:20 budgeting rule can be a starting point, allocating 50 per cent of income to needs, 30 per cent to wants and 20 per cent to savings and investments.

What Financial Freedom Really Means

How do you define financial freedom, and how does it change across age groups?

Financial freedom is not about having a lot of money, because everyone has a different definition of wealth.

It is about not having to work just for money.

For some people, it means being able to quit a toxic job whenever they want; for others, it means having the freedom to start a business or work on their own terms.

Financial independence does not necessarily mean stopping work.

It means having the financial security to decide how you want to live.

For many Indians, I believe a corpus of Rs 3 crore can be a useful starting benchmark, depending on their expenses and lifestyle.

Young Indians are earning more at the beginning of their careers than previous generations did. Are they getting closer to financial freedom?

Saving has become much more difficult because companies are constantly encouraging us to spend.

Previous generations could often save towards major goals with a few years of earnings, but today, housing costs and lifestyle expectations have changed significantly.

We also need to distinguish between luxury housing and affordable housing.

A large part of the real estate market caters to premium buyers, while affordability remains a challenge for many young people.

Higher salaries do not automatically translate into financial independence if expenses and aspirations rise just as quickly.

How Social Media Fuels FOMO Spending

How is social media influencing financial decisions, particularly among Gen Z?

Social media has become part of our everyday lives.

We see someone vacationing, buying a house or purchasing a car, and start comparing their lives with ours.

When we feel inadequate, we often try to make ourselves feel better by shopping online or ordering food.

Initially, this comparison may be aspirational.

But when we work hard and see our salaries increase by only 5 per cent, 6 per cent or 10 per cent annually, those same videos can make us feel worse about ourselves.

That is when aspiration can turn into fear of missing out (FOMO), impulsive spending and, in some cases, debt.

How can young people break the cycle of comparison and overspending?

The first step is in financial planning is to understand where one stands financially and where one wants to be.

Financial planning should be linked to life planning.

Calculate your financial independence target and identify your other goals, whether buying a car or a house, getting married, supporting your parents or funding your children's education.

Write these goals down and plan for them.

I am not saying that people should stop spending or enjoying life.

Spend your money, but understand how much you can afford to spend.

When you know that your financial goals are being taken care of, you can enjoy your spending without constantly worrying about the future.

Why Young Indians Must Invest In Themselves

Should young earners start investing with their first paycheck, or build an emergency fund first?

The younger cohort should not rush into investing before they have focused on their personal development.

If you are under 20, prioritise developing your skills, improving your personality, maintaining your health, spending time with family and friends, and exploring the world.

These investments in yourself can potentially improve your earning capacity far more than putting a small amount into a financial product at that stage.

Once you have developed these foundations and can consistently save money, you can start investing with even Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 a month.

A simple index fund or mutual fund can be a starting point, provided you understand the risks and suitability of the investment.

Doesn't starting early give investors a greater benefit from the power of compounding?

Compounding is important, but we often look at it too narrowly.

Suppose you spend Rs 5,000 on an AI course that helps you develop a skill, improve your confidence, and secure a better job or client.

The additional income you earn over the next decade could potentially outweigh the returns from investing that amount alone.

This is why I believe people under 20 should focus on themselves first.

Once they are earning, saving consistently, and ready to invest, they can begin with simple financial products and allow compounding to work over time.

With AI reshaping careers, how important is it to have a second source of income?

Job losses are happening, sometimes on a significant scale.

These developments can be frightening, but we should not assume that AI will only destroy jobs.

New opportunities will also emerge.

Instead of reacting entirely out of fear, focus on what you can do to improve your position.

Upgrade your skills, become more efficient at your current job and explore opportunities to freelance alongside your employment.

Once your additional work or business becomes sustainable, you can consider making a transition.

Building a second income stream can be useful, but strengthening your existing skills and employability should come first.

How To Build Better Money Habits

How should young professionals divide their money between spending, saving and investing?

For people in their early twenties, spending on themselves can be more valuable than putting every available rupee into investments.

Before the age of 25, I would prioritise skills, career development and personal growth.

As income and financial stability improve, the 50:30:20 budgeting rule can be a useful starting point: allocate 50 per cent of income to needs, 30 per cent to wants and 20 per cent to savings and investments.

However, these proportions are not rigid.

Your age, salary, expenses and financial goals should determine how you divide your money.

The important thing is to build a habit of saving without sacrificing the development that can improve your future earning potential.

Is Rs 3 Crore Enough To Retire?

Is Rs 3 crore really enough to retire, considering inflation and rising expenses?

The Rs 3 crore figure is a starting benchmark, not a universal retirement number.

One way to estimate financial independence corpus is to calculate your annual expenses and multiply them by 25.

A Rs 3 crore corpus could therefore be sufficient for someone whose expenses and circumstances fit that estimate.

However, expenses change as life progresses.

Inflation also affects purchasing power.

That is why regular review of financial plans is important and should be done yearly as circumstances change.

How can young investors prepare themselves psychologically for stock market volatility?

Fear often comes from a lack of knowledge.

When markets fall, investors who do not understand market cycles may panic and make decisions that hurt their long-term goals.

Learn how markets have performed over time.

Look at history -- there are lessons to be learnt.

Understanding of mutual fund products one owns and seeking appropriate financial advice is also key.

Knowledge and a clear investment plan can help avoid reacting emotionally to every market movement.

If you could change one money habit among young Indians, what would it be?

Stay happy.

When you are content with your life, you become a much more difficult customer for companies trying to persuade you to spend.

When you are unhappy or constantly comparing yourself with others, you become more vulnerable to advertising and impulsive purchases.

You may spend on food, fashion or beauty products simply to feel better.

Building financial security is important, but so is learning to be content with what you have.

When you stop using spending to compensate for dissatisfaction, it becomes easier to make better financial decisions.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff