Why Gen Z Is Choosing Arranged Marriage

'It's not arranged vs love marriage anymore. It's about meeting the right person through a system that actually works for you.'

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vatsal Mandavia/Pexels

For a generation raised on dating apps, situationships, and swipe fatigue, arranged marriage should feel like a relic of the past.

But in a chat with Rediff's Rishika Shah, three Gen Z voices reveal a very different reality, one where tradition isn't being rejected but reworked.

Mehar* (27), Alisha* (27), and Harsh (28) are all navigating this middle ground. While all three are still trying to meet someone organically, they are also open to arranged setups, approaching it not as a fallback but as another way to find the right person.

Expanding the search, not settling

For Mehar, who has already begun meeting a few potential partners through her parents, arranged marriage feels less like a rigid system and more like an extension of dating.

"It's just being open to meeting the right person, however that happens," she says. "If you haven't met the right person through dating by a certain age, this becomes a completely valid option."

What's changed for her generation, she explains, is the process itself.

"The idea that you're marrying a stranger overnight isn't how we see it anymore. It's more like being set up. You meet, take your time, build a connection and ideally fall in love before deciding anything."

In her experience, the only real difference is that arranged setups come with a layer of clarity.

"Families, backgrounds, and intentions are usually clearer from the start."

At the same time, she is clear about maintaining control over her choices.

"I'd want my family to be involved but not make the decision for me. Their input matters, but it has to feel right to me."

For her, the bigger shift is how Gen Z views marriage itself.

"It's less about a fairytale and more about what will actually work long-term."

Still choosing love, just staying open

Alisha hasn't stepped into the arranged marriage process yet, but she knows she might. For now, she is still trying to meet someone organically while keeping the door open.

"Growing up, I thought arranged marriage meant meeting someone a few times and just getting married," she says. "That perception has completely changed."

Today, she sees little difference between meeting someone through family and meeting someone through a dating app.

"In either case, I'd take my time, understand compatibility and values, and trust my gut before making a decision."

Her openness is partly shaped by what modern dating looks like today.

"With situationships and casual dating, people aren't always emotionally invested or ready for commitment. Arranged marriage can feel like a more practical way to meet someone who is serious."

Even so, she isn't willing to rush the process.

"I don't think I can decide to marry someone after just a couple of months. It has to happen at my pace."

When it comes to family, she values their perspective but draws a clear line.

"It's important to have their input, but it's ultimately a personal decision based on your compatibility and bond."

From scepticism to structure

Harsh, who like Mehar has also been meeting matches through his family, admits he wasn't always on board with the idea.

"Growing up, it felt like two strangers meeting with their parents hovering around like it's some interview," he says. "I didn't really get the appeal."

That perception has shifted with time and experience.

"I've seen people actually be happy in it, so it doesn't feel outdated anymore."

For him, arranged marriage is simply a more structured way of meeting someone.

"You're not randomly bumping into people. There's already some filter there. But at the end of the day, it still depends on the two people."

Modern dating, he feels, has played a role in the shift.

"Options have spoiled us. There's confusion, ghosting, and lack of clarity. Arranged marriage feels more straightforward if it's done honestly."

Like the others, he values family involvement, especially his mother's opinion, but keeps the final decision his own.

"I'll respect her view, but eventually, it's my call."

His non-negotiable is simple and telling of his generation.

"I just want to be completely honest and truthful with the person without thinking twice."

Redefining the idea of arranged marriage

What emerges from these conversations is a clear pattern. Arranged marriage is no longer being approached as a rigid, family-driven decision. It is being reshaped into something far more flexible and personal.

For Gen Z, it's not about abandoning the idea of love. It is about finding it in a way that feels intentional, efficient, and emotionally secure.

Mehar puts it succinctly when she says, "It's not arranged versus love marriage anymore. It's about meeting the right person through a system that works for you."

Harsh echoes that sentiment in his own way.

"We've seen both sides now. Modern dating comes with its own confusion. Arranged marriage doesn't feel as intimidating anymore. It feels like a way to find something real and steady."

And Alisha, still holding onto the idea of an organic love story, represents the balance most clearly, not rejecting one path, but keeping both open.

In the end, this isn't a return to tradition. It's a reinvention.

*Names changed to maintain privacy.