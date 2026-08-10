Can Damp Clothes Cause Fungal Infections?

The damp and humid monsoon weather can increase the risk of skin and fungal infections, warns Dr Ritika Shanmugam, founder, chief dermatologist and director of Skin Hair Aesthetics.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy José Antonio Otegui Auzmendi/Pexels

Monsoon = Humidity + damp skin.

Both are perfect for fungal infections.

Usually caused by fungi, most commonly dermatophytes and the Candida species, patients often report a circular rash accompanied by itching during the monsoon.

This can affect any part of the body but most commonly affects the body folds (underarms and groin), the spaces between the toes, the nails and even the hair.

What are common infections during the monsoon?

Jock itch

A fungal infection involving the groin area, especially in men, jock itch is characterised by red, circular patches and severe itching.

Athlete's foot

As the name suggests, this fungal infection affects the feet, most commonly between the toes. It is characterised by scaling and white patches and is caused due to excessive moisture, sweating and fungal growth.

Onychomycosis

Toenails and fingernails become yellowish or there is discolouration due to fungal growth under or within the nail. If not attended to on time, nails can become brittle, thick or crumble.

Tinea corporis (Ringworm)

A ringworm infection can occur on any part of the body. It is characterised by red, circular patches with a raised border and is usually accompanied by itching.

Tinea capitis

A fungal infection of the scalp that commonly affects children, this one causes flaking, scaling and patches of broken hair.

Why are fungal infections common during monsoon?

As I mentioned before, fungal infections tend to be more common during the monsoon because the damp weather creates an environment in which fungi thrive.

Other reasons include:

Improper drying of clothes

Damp clothes encourage fungal growth in body folds and promote the spread of infection during the wet monsoon season.

High humidity

Increased moisture in the air keeps the skin damp for longer, creating favourable conditions for fungi to survive and cause infections.

Poor ventilation

Limited ventilation during the monsoon allows fungi to grow rapidly and spread more easily from one person to another.

Weakened skin barrier

During the monsoon, the skin barrier can become compromised, making the skin more susceptible to fungal infections.

How to prevent fungal infection during the monsoon

There are several simple ways to reduce the risk of infections during the cold rainy months.

Take a shower every day and immediately after exercising or going to the gym.

Avoid staying in sweaty clothes for long periods.

Wash your clothes and socks after use. Ensure they are dried thoroughly and ironed before wearing them.

Avoid sharing towels, clothes or shoes during the monsoon.

Wear loose, comfortable cotton clothing to reduce sweating and moisture build-up.

Avoid walking barefoot during the monsoon.

Avoid staying in wet clothes after getting caught in the rain; change into dry clothes as soon as you can.

When to see a doctor

You must see a doctor or a skin specialist if...

The fungal infection is spreading rapidly and affecting multiple areas of the body.

Infection starts oozing pus, becomes painful or shows signs of secondary infection.

Infection does not improve after a couple of days of using an antifungal cream.

Infection affects the scalp, nails or face as these areas usually require oral medication.

Symptoms worsen within a few days as many over-the-counter creams contain steroids that can aggravate fungal infections instead of treating them.

If an infection lasts longer than a few days, it is important to seek treatment from a qualified dermatologist.

Most fungal infections are resistant to topical therapy and require appropriate oral antifungal medication for complete recovery.

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