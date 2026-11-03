Why FDEs Are India's Hottest Tech Job

Annual incomes for FDE roles range from approximately Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Bhatheja/Pexels.com

The work of a Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) is rapidly becoming one of the most important and coveted roles in India.

FDEs help bridge the gap between artificial intelligence innovation and real-world outcomes.

India's FDE Opportunity Report, a study by Scaler, an AI-native technology education company, and CyberMedia Research, highlights the enterprise demand, readiness, compensation and career pathways in FDE.

The findings were based on insights from 1,000 software engineers and 200 enterprise technology decision makers across eight metros and select Tier-II cities.

They showed that FDE is moving from a niche role to a mainstream enterprise need.

Key Points Nearly 88 per cent of Indian enterprises expect the demand for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to grow by 2030.

FDE roles currently account for just 1 per cent of engineers but could command a compensation premium of 21 to 30 per cent.

While 77 per cent of enterprises prioritise production deployment skills, only 19 per cent report adequate talent availability.

Forward Deployed Engineer Jobs

Eighty-eight per cent of enterprises expect demand to grow for FDE capabilities by 2030.

FDE Opportunity

Nearly nine in 10 Indian enterprises expect their need for FDEs to grow by 2030, with almost eight in 10 multinational corporations already planning to hire FDEs within the next 12 months.

Just 1 per cent of engineers are FDEs today, and the role is expected to pay up to 30 per cent more.

98 per cent of enterprises believe it will move beyond being a niche role.

21-30 per cent most frequently selected expected compensation premium band for FDE roles among engineers and enterprises.

The Awareness Gap

Nine in 10 engineers are unaware of a structured pathway or specialised FDE-focused programme.

52 per cent of engineers don't know how to be an FDE, citing an unclear career path and a poorly defined FDE role.

The Readiness Gap

61 per cent of enterprises prioritise customer engagement in FDE roles, yet 37 per cent of engineers cite it as their biggest career barrier.

77 per cent of enterprises prioritise production deployment skills, but talent availability stands at just 19 per cent.

51 per cent surveyed enterprises prioritise assessments of production deployment and troubleshooting when evaluating FDE candidates.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff