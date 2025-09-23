HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Farah Thought Riddhima's Home Was A 7-Star Hotel

Why Farah Thought Riddhima's Home Was A 7-Star Hotel

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 23, 2025 16:09 IST

x

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Delhi home is Grand. Luxurious. Opulent. And Green.

Riddhima Kapoor

Photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

One can't really blame Farah Khan for thinking she had walked into a seven star hotel.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Delhi home is Grand. Luxurious. Opulent. And Green.

The entrance alone has THREE crystal chandeliers. Plus ornate mirrors and vintage pieces that look like they belong in some European palace.

RiddhimA's home has a beautiful flow -- there's the main living space, a separate lounge and Riddhima apparently has her own entire floor that she calls her 'chill out zone'.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

Her bungalow's grand wooden staircase, perfectly complemented with a statement vase, cannot be ignored.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

The star in Riddhima's living room is a majestic brown piano that is perfectly at home with the classic decor.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

On one side, a massive window lets in the lush greenery -- her living room is located on the ground floor -- while beige sofas add to sense of warmth.

These floor-to-ceiling windows are everywhere, so that whole home feels bright and airy rather than stuffy-mansion-like.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

One the other side, a grey rug, futon, royal-style printed mattresses, blue sofa and striking glass accents complete the regal vibe.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

Her yoga corner sits before a vibrant painting with a wooden drawer table holding family photos, a high chair and cosy lamps.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

Riddhima's dining room shimmers in white and gold. It shines in white with gold accents featuring a marble table, striped grey chairs, and a large window framing the greenery outside.

And can we talk about that lush garden? It takes up one whole side of the property. Plus they've got a proper barbecue setup outside.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

Apart from her grand brown piano, Riddhima also has a shiny black one in her yoga corner, decked with cherished photos of herself and her mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mukul, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

She enjoys her morning coffee in her cosy balcony, sitting at her wooden table with fresh flowers and golden-hour sunlight streaming in.

Riddhima Kapoor's home

Her favourite photo spot is in front of a glossy tan sofa, beneath a painting, with an antique wooden chest nearby; it's set on a printed red carpet and guess what? The throw on the sofa matched the carpet, tying the room's look in a seamless thread.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Falguni, Shane Peacock's Beautiful Home
Falguni, Shane Peacock's Beautiful Home
Inside Tamannaah's Chic Mumbai House
Inside Tamannaah's Chic Mumbai House
Inside Kareena-Saif's Vintage Home
Inside Kareena-Saif's Vintage Home
Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Home
Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Home
Inside Shraddha's Sea-View Home
Inside Shraddha's Sea-View Home

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Tanuja's Top 10 Performances

webstory image 2

Pav Bhaji: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Brijendra Kala's 10 Favourite Co-Stars

VIDEOS

Surbhi Chandna Spotted with Husband Karan1:10

Surbhi Chandna Spotted with Husband Karan

Kolkata Rains: Kids Turn Waterlogged Road Into a Playground1:41

Kolkata Rains: Kids Turn Waterlogged Road Into a Playground

Nana Patekar gives aid to 117 families hit by Pak shelling in Rajouri4:33

Nana Patekar gives aid to 117 families hit by Pak...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV