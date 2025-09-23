Why Farah Thought Riddhima's Home Was A 7-Star Hotel

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Delhi home is Grand. Luxurious. Opulent. And Green.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

One can't really blame Farah Khan for thinking she had walked into a seven star hotel.

The entrance alone has THREE crystal chandeliers. Plus ornate mirrors and vintage pieces that look like they belong in some European palace.

RiddhimA's home has a beautiful flow -- there's the main living space, a separate lounge and Riddhima apparently has her own entire floor that she calls her 'chill out zone'.

Her bungalow's grand wooden staircase, perfectly complemented with a statement vase, cannot be ignored.

The star in Riddhima's living room is a majestic brown piano that is perfectly at home with the classic decor.

On one side, a massive window lets in the lush greenery -- her living room is located on the ground floor -- while beige sofas add to sense of warmth.

These floor-to-ceiling windows are everywhere, so that whole home feels bright and airy rather than stuffy-mansion-like.

One the other side, a grey rug, futon, royal-style printed mattresses, blue sofa and striking glass accents complete the regal vibe.

Her yoga corner sits before a vibrant painting with a wooden drawer table holding family photos, a high chair and cosy lamps.

Riddhima's dining room shimmers in white and gold. It shines in white with gold accents featuring a marble table, striped grey chairs, and a large window framing the greenery outside.

And can we talk about that lush garden? It takes up one whole side of the property. Plus they've got a proper barbecue setup outside.

Apart from her grand brown piano, Riddhima also has a shiny black one in her yoga corner, decked with cherished photos of herself and her mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mukul, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

She enjoys her morning coffee in her cosy balcony, sitting at her wooden table with fresh flowers and golden-hour sunlight streaming in.

Her favourite photo spot is in front of a glossy tan sofa, beneath a painting, with an antique wooden chest nearby; it's set on a printed red carpet and guess what? The throw on the sofa matched the carpet, tying the room's look in a seamless thread.