Home  » Get Ahead » Why Everyone Was Looking At Mouni...

Why Everyone Was Looking At Mouni...

By REDIFF GETAHEAD Updated: August 31, 2026 16:14 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

When does Mouni Roy not look stunning?

When you think of Indian weddings, you think of grand celebrations.

At the annual India's Best Wedding Makers' (IBWM) Conclave 2026, celebrities and designers came together to unveil The Great Indian Wedding Book as they saluted India's wedding industry.

Mouni Roy at IBWM Conclave 2026

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Mouni Roy stole the spotlight in a flattering green dress from Kamaali Couture.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi at IBWM Conclave 2026

Wamiqa Gabbi opted for an eye-catching black fishnet mini with a bow tie neckline.

 

Tiger Shroff at IBWM Conclave 2026

Did Tiger Shroff take inspiration from Jeetendra or Abbas-Mustan and go all white?

 

Terence Lewis at IBWM Conclave 2026

Choreographer-actor Terence Lewis was also present at the event. 

 

Malishka Mendonsa at IBWM Conclave 2026

RJ Malishka Mendonsa joined the party.

 

Mouni Roy at IBWM Conclave 2026

Tiger Shroff unveiled The Great Indian Wedding Book at the event.

mouni roy at ibwm 2026

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Mouni RoyIndiaTiger ShroffBest Wedding MakersIBWM

More From Rediff

Why Everyone Was Looking At Mouni...

Why Everyone Was Looking At Mouni...
'I Wanted To Represent India Since I Was A Kid'

'I Wanted To Represent India Since I Was A Kid'
Alaya, Disha Are Rhinestone-Obsessed Girlies

Alaya, Disha Are Rhinestone-Obsessed Girlies

Related Stories

Alaya, Disha Are Rhinestone-Obsessed Girlies

Alaya, Disha Are Rhinestone-Obsessed Girlies

Quick Links

Kamaali CoutureWamiqa GabbiJeetendraTerence LewisRJ Malishka Mendonsa

Web Stories

Boltt Ace 5G Available In India

Boltt Ace 5G Available In India
9 Of India's Most Traffic Congested Cities

9 Of India's Most Traffic Congested Cities
Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India