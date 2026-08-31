Why Everyone Was Looking At Mouni...

When does Mouni Roy not look stunning?

When you think of Indian weddings, you think of grand celebrations.

At the annual India's Best Wedding Makers' (IBWM) Conclave 2026, celebrities and designers came together to unveil The Great Indian Wedding Book as they saluted India's wedding industry.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Mouni Roy stole the spotlight in a flattering green dress from Kamaali Couture.

Wamiqa Gabbi opted for an eye-catching black fishnet mini with a bow tie neckline.

Did Tiger Shroff take inspiration from Jeetendra or Abbas-Mustan and go all white?

Choreographer-actor Terence Lewis was also present at the event.

RJ Malishka Mendonsa joined the party.

Tiger Shroff unveiled The Great Indian Wedding Book at the event.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff