Why Every Girl Must Have A Bold Revenge Dress

If you’ve just had a breakup, don’t you dare be sad this Valentine’s Day. This year, it’s all about dressing hotter than the sun, taking yourself out on a fabulous solo date and posting picture so fiery that your ex has no choice but to cry themselves to sleep.

And if you’re wondering what a revenge dress is, here’s the tea -- it’s that bold, stunning outfit you wear after someone breaks your heart. The kind that says ‘I didn’t lose you… you lost me.'

IMAGE: A black halter dress with a sleek side slit is the kind of outfit that makes you look effortlessly spicier than any drama he brought into your life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahieka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: A brown corset dress that hugs your body in all the right places is enough to make your ex realise he fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

IMAGE: A daring dress with cutouts at the waist and chest is the perfect ‘look what you missed out on’ revenge dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Wear red, not for love, but to represent the flag that he was. Make it backless so he knows exactly what’s walking away, and no, he’s not getting a second chance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

IMAGE: Wear a black bodycon with a deep neckline because sometimes the cleanest revenge is reminding the world that you’ve always been the main character. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: A plain black dress cinched with a tiny belt and red lips is ravishing and guaranteed to make your ex rethink every decision they’ve ever made. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram