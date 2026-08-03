'Why Does My BF Act Differently Around Other People?'

A healthy relationship should make you feel valued, whether you are alone together or in a room full of people, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Sometimes, a partner can be warm, caring and emotionally dependent when you are together.

The same partner may behave completely differently when you are meeting friends or relatives.

The mismatch in personalities can make you feel ignored or confused.

According to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, 'A healthy relationship should make you feel valued, whether you are alone together or in a room full of people.'

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: My boyfriend acts weird in front of others. But when we are at home, he is emotionally dependent on me.

I have noticed that he doesn't like taking pictures or talking to me much when we are with his friends.

At first, I thought he simply didn't enjoy PDA but something feels wrong.

When we are talking on the phone or spending time alone, he needs my attention, emotional support and reassurance. He shares all his stress, career worries and personal insecurities with me.

But when we go on a date or are out in public, especially around his male friends or coworkers, he behaves as if I barely matter. Sometimes, he walks ahead of me, ignores me during conversations and tells me to make friends with others. He acts very casually, as though we are 'just friends'.

We have been dating for eight months so I am confused. I tried asking him about it but he said I am overthinking things. He feels there is nothing unusual or weird about not behaving like an ideal couple.

But what is the harm in holding hands or looking at each other affectionately, even if we are not married?

It's possible that your partner is a private person and may be uncomfortable with public displays of affection.

However, the real issue here is the difference in how he treats you in private versus in public.

It is understandable that you feel confused.

Your partner needs to understand that holding hands is not just about showing affection; it can also give you a sense of security and reassurance in the relationship.

Express your feelings clearly. Let him know that you want to be acknowledged as his partner even when you are in public and that is a completely reasonable expectation.

If he continues to dismiss your feelings, even if he genuinely believes you are overthinking, the issue deserves a deeper conversation.

A healthy relationship should make you feel valued, whether you are alone together or in a room full of people.

Hope this helps.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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