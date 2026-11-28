Cardi B has never been one to shy away from a fashion statement but her latest couture appearance comes with a deeply personal story. The rapper features on the cover of Billboard Canada's Global Woman of the Year 2026 issue wearing a striking dusty-pink creation by Manish Malhotra.

And this isn't just another extravagant red-carpet outfit. The sculptural ensemble is part of Malhotra's debut Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 collection, titled MAA, a deeply emotional tribute to his late mother, Sudarshan Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The collection explores motherhood through four chapters: Cocoon, Bond, Becoming and Abundance. Cardi's outfit belongs to the opening chapter, Cocoon, which draws inspiration from the womb as a child's first sanctuary, a place of protection, warmth and transformation.

At the centre of the look is a hand-painted, three-dimensional sculpture depicting a mother embracing her child. This striking detail represents the invisible yet powerful connection between a mother and her baby.

It also carries a personal resonance for Cardi B, who recently welcomed her fourth child and spoke about navigating motherhood alongside her global career in the accompanying Billboard Canada interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Framing this centrepiece is an oversized cocoon-shaped coat in dusky-rose silk velvet.

Intricate handworked ruching, cording and threadwork add layers of texture to the velvet, giving the garment an almost sculptural quality.

A matching dusty-pink shimmering skirt anchors the elaborate upper half, creating an elongated silhouette beneath the voluminous coat.