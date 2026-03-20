Why Anurag Gupta Replaced Manish Malhotra

On March 19, as Manish Malhotra was putting the finishing touches to his collection for the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, tragedy struck.

The ace designer lost his beloved mother, Garima.

While the note circulated to the media did not mention the reason, Anurag Gupta, a Lakme Fashion Week Gen Next designer from 2018 who has built a reputation for pushing boundaries with experimental silhouettes and tech-driven textiles, quietly stepped in to help.

Do read Anurag's fascinating story HERE

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Known for blending science with craft, Anurag now takes over the Day 3 closing slot; it is his way of giving back to the Fashion Week that gave him his first opportunity.

Watch Anurag talk about his latest collection in the video below. Don't miss his summer trend tips!