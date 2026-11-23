With a single setting priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, celebrities like Ananya Panday are opting for lymphatic drainage to remain agile, relieve tiredness and feel rejuvenated, says Dr Anshuman Manaswi.

IMAGE: 'I have done lymphatic drainage to fit into this outfit,' Ananya Panday revealed on Koffee With Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan last week, Ananya Panday casually dropped the word 'lymphatic drainage'.

The actor said, 'I have done lymphatic drainage to fit into this outfit.'

Ananya's confession has the Internet hooked since.

Is lymphatic drainage a cosmetic surgery?

Does it help lose weight?

Is it painful, expensive?

To find out the answers to your questions, Rediff's Divya Nair spoke to Dr Anshuman Manaswi, senior director of plastic surgery at the Nanavati Max Superspecialty Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Manaswi, who is also the founder of Mumbai Lymphedema Centre, explains why the procedure is healthy and recommends it for individuals to 'remain agile, relieve tiredness and feel rejuvenated'.

What is lymphatic drainage?

Lymph is a fluid in the body, different from blood, that carries waste products, immune cells, proteins and nutrients. It flows through separate channels in the body called lymphatic vessels.

A special massage used to drain this fluid back into the bloodstream is called lymphatic drainage therapy.

This helps prevent lymph from accumulating in the limbs.

Who should do lymphatic drainage?

For patients who do not have excessive lymph accumulation, lymphatic drainage therapy helps relieve soreness and tiredness.

Typically, temporary lymph accumulation can occur due to a heavy workload or standing for long hours. Lymphatic drainage therapy helps the tissues recover.

Those who have a disorder affecting lymph drainage could face a condition called lymphedema where lymph accumulates in the legs and hands and remains there. This stagnation leads to inflammation and infection, causing the limbs to swell.

Gradually, this can lead to a condition called elephantiasis (also known as haathi paon or haathi haath).

Treatment for lymphedema must begin early. Supermicrosurgery, known as lymphovenous anastomosis (LVA), is the mainstay of treatment, along with lymphatic drainage and pressure garments.

Why do celebs like Ananya opt for lymphatic drainage?

Celebrities opt for lymphatic drainage to remain agile, relieve tiredness and feel rejuvenated.

What is the cost of a lymphatic drainage massage?

This procedure is performed by lymphatic therapists. It is more than a simple massage. It is a three-step process that lasts between 45 minutes and one hour.

The typical cost per session ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

Ideally, it should be a part of your general well-being.

For my patients, I teach self-massage techniques that they can practise at home, along with one or two sessions with a therapist.

What are the side effects of lymphatic drainage?

There are no side effects. However, patients with heart disease should undergo this therapy only after consulting a cardiologist.

Is lymphatic drainage recommended for all?

Ideally, this treatment should be considered by most working professionals, especially those with fast-paced lifestyles where finding time to rest during the day is difficult. It also helps relieve dull aches and body pain.

You can ask rediffGURU Dr Anshuman Manaswi health-related questions HERE

Dr Anshuman Manaswi completed his MBBS from JIPMER, Pondicherry, and has a superspeciality degree -- MCh (master of chirurgiae) in plastic surgery from Mumbai University.

With three decades of expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr Manaswi's innovative approach has contributed towards treating several socially challenging conditions like lymphedema (elephant foot/hand/filariasis) and gender reassignment surgeries among others.

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