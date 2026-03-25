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Who's The Hottest Showstopper? Tamannaah, Disha, Aneet...

By REDIFF STYLE
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 25, 2026 15:56 IST

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Lights. Camera. Couture.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, considered one of the biggest fashion events in the country, brought its curtains down earlier this week.

From Ananya Panday's confident opening to Aneet Padda's grand finale moment, each show surprised us with its star power.

It's time to vote for your favourite showstopper of the season!

Ananya Panday for Rahul Mishra

Ananya Panday for Rahul Mishra

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Ananya Panday walked for Rahul Mishra, serving sharp power dressing in an all-white, glossy, oversized blazer paired with a pleated ivory skirt.

The shirt featured dragonfly embellishments.

But what really caught everyone's attention were Ananya's playful bangs. 

What do you think of her showstopping look?

 

Tamannaah Bhatia for Bhumika Sharma

Tamannaah Bhatia for Bhumika Sharma

Tamannaah Bhatia turned out to be one of the loveliest showstoppers -- she walked for Designer Bhumika Sharma -- of the season.

The actor stepped on the runway in a red structured corset and sequinned skirt, finished with a richly embroidered dupatta.

 

Disha Patani for Amit Aggarwal

Disha Patani for Amit Aggarwal

One of the hottest and boldest showstoppers of the season, Disha Patani scorched the ramp in a single-shoulder sculpted look for Indriya from Aditya Birla Jewellery and Designer Amit Aggarwal.

The highlight was a sculptural dupatta that added drama -- draped over one arm like an accessory and trailing elegantly from the other.

Doesn't she look gorgeous?

 

Shanaya Kapoor for Ritika Mirchandani

Shanaya Kapoor for Ritika Mirchandani

Shanaya set our hearts racing in a black and silver cocktail sari styled with a pleated skirt and a strappy blouse.

How would you rate her runway look?

 

Khushi Kapoor for Aisha Rao

Khushi Kapoor for Aisha Rao

Khushi Kapoor brought fresh, feminine charm in a floral, shimmer-dusted cropped top, walking for designer Aisha Rao.

Her matching lehenga felt effortlessly pretty and polished, with just the right hint of sparkle.

Like Khushi's occasion wear?

 

Nimrat Kaur for Jajaabor

Nimrat Kaur for Jajaabor at LFW

Nimrat Kaur described this Indo-western creation as one of the "most unusual outfits" she's ever worn.

Designed by Kanika Sachdev and Neelanjan Ghosh of Jajaabor, her gold Jamdani-inspired corset was layered with an edgy one-sleeve cutwork jacket paired with a draped, knotted skirt featuring a bold slit.

Doesn't Nimrat look H-O-T?

 

Malavika Mohanan for Anurag Gupta

Malavika Mohanan in Anurag Gupta

The Pantone colour of the year, Cloud Dancer, made its presence felt at fashion week, with Malavika Mohanan dazzling in a structured all-white ensemble.

Her look featured a collared, cropped jacket layered over a crisp shirt, paired with an asymmetric knee-length skirt.

A sleek black tie cut through the monochrome, adding a bold, tailored edge to the actor-model's runway avatar.

What do you think of her edgy look?

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki and Alaya F for Max

Alaya, Siddhant and Kalki for Max Fashion

Alaya F, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi brought mad fun to the LFW runway as they presented cool looks from Max Fashion's Unserious Everything collection.

Each one showcased an outfit from the brand's themed collection -- urban (Kalki), casual (Siddhant) and sports core (Alaya).

Think they pulled it off?

 

Aditi Rao Hydari for Satya Paul

Aditi Rao Hydari for Satya Paul

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Aditi who took over as co-creative director of Satya Paul, presented her maiden collection at the fashion week.

Collaborating with designers Abraham and Thakore, Aditi wore a floor length skirt featuring pockets with a deep neck blouse layered with a collared cape.

She completed the floral and fluid look by turning bird of paradise into a stunning hair accessory.

Would you approve of her look?

 

Radhika Madan for NIF Runway

Radhika Madan for NIF Runway

Radhika Madan brought effortless charm to the runway, offering a fresh and fun twist to Madras checks.

She paired a custom boxy crop shirt featuring multi-coloured checks with voluminous blue pleated pants.

Would you copy her look?

 

Siddharth for Vivek Karunkaran

Siddharth for Vivek Karunakaran

Among the male showstoppers, Siddharth made a strong case for modern royalty in Indian wear as he walked for Chennai-based designer Vivek Karunkaran.

Dressed in a brown silk coat paired with dhoti pants, Sid charmed the audiences with his effortless swagger.

 

Aneet Padda for pero

Aneet Padda walks for Pero at Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Lakme's GenZ star Aneet Padda closed the fashion week for pero's Out of Office collection.

Dressed in a blue and white handcrafted creation paired with custom-designed shoes, the Saiyaara star gave a storybook finish to the finale.

What do you think of her ensemble?

lakme fashion week x fdci: vote for the hottest showstopper

REDIFF STYLE

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