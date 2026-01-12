Whoa! Just Look At Urmila, Dia...

At Anita Dongre’s Rewild ’26, the runway did not just sparkle, it told stories.

This Fashion for Good fundraiser turned into a dreamy walk through India’s craft and couture.

With handwoven silks, painted motifs and intricate embroidery filling the room, the evening felt less like a fashion event and more like a love letter to the planet.

The guests brought their own dose of glam, each one adding their personal spin to a night rooted in Nature.

Dia Mirza, who walked in with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi, and kept it regal in a green brocade sari gown with matching jewellery.

Urmila Matondkar made a rare and much-loved appearance in a black sequined asymmetrical dress that caught every bit of the evening lights.

Gul Panang chose a peacock green strapless net midi, finishing her look with gold jewellery and a clutch.

Anshula Kapoor was vibrant in a red spaghetti dress with traditional prints that felt festive and fresh.

Samiksha Pednekar looked like a walking bouquet in a blush pink dress covered in floral detailing.

Pragya Kapoor’s black metallic tube gown was elevated with a striking kundan necklace.

Anaita Shroff Adjania served quite luxury in a brocade skirt and vest, softened with sheer black balloon sleeves.

Naina Singh mixed edgy and easy in a blue printed flowy dress that gave a denim-like vibe, styled with leather boots.

Raja Kumari opted for an all-white look with a flowy skirt and blazer-style top.

Sanjana Sanghi looked like she is ready to twirl in a printed lehenga paired with a long blouse featuring side cut-outs.

Monica Dogra kept things dreamy in a floor-length white ensemble topped with a flowing cape.