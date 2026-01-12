Whoa! Just Look At Urmila, Dia...

At Anita Dongre’s Rewild ’26, the runway did not just sparkle, it told stories.
This Fashion for Good fundraiser turned into a dreamy walk through India’s craft and couture.
With handwoven silks, painted motifs and intricate embroidery filling the room, the evening felt less like a fashion event and more like a love letter to the planet.
The guests brought their own dose of glam, each one adding their personal spin to a night rooted in Nature.
Dia Mirza, who walked in with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi, and kept it regal in a green brocade sari gown with matching jewellery.
Urmila Matondkar made a rare and much-loved appearance in a black sequined asymmetrical dress that caught every bit of the evening lights.
Gul Panang chose a peacock green strapless net midi, finishing her look with gold jewellery and a clutch.
Anshula Kapoor was vibrant in a red spaghetti dress with traditional prints that felt festive and fresh.
Samiksha Pednekar looked like a walking bouquet in a blush pink dress covered in floral detailing.
Pragya Kapoor’s black metallic tube gown was elevated with a striking kundan necklace.
Anaita Shroff Adjania served quite luxury in a brocade skirt and vest, softened with sheer black balloon sleeves.
Naina Singh mixed edgy and easy in a blue printed flowy dress that gave a denim-like vibe, styled with leather boots.
Raja Kumari opted for an all-white look with a flowy skirt and blazer-style top.
Sanjana Sanghi looked like she is ready to twirl in a printed lehenga paired with a long blouse featuring side cut-outs.
Monica Dogra kept things dreamy in a floor-length white ensemble topped with a flowing cape.