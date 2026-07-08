Who Should Pay On A First Date? It's Complicated, Says Gen Z

A viral Rs 370 biryani debate has reignited an age-old dating question. Should the man pay, should couples split the bill or does it depend on the situation? We asked Gen Z and dating experts.

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Felipe Barboza/Pexels

Who should pay on a first date? It's one of those questions that can turn a simple meal into a surprisingly loaded debate.

For some, the man paying still feels like a gesture of chivalry. For others, splitting the bill is the fairest option. And for many young daters, the answer depends entirely on the situation.

That debate has only become louder after the Rs 370 biryani controversy, which once again made us wonder what paying on a date really says about effort, equality and intention.

The conversation gained fresh traction after a clip from comedian Pranit More's show went viral, drawing criticism and reigniting an old question with a modern twist: When the bill arrives, who should really pay?

To understand how young Indians are navigating this awkward moment, Rediff's Rishika Shah ran a poll on Instagram and spoke to dating coaches and young professionals. The responses suggest that while traditional expectations haven't disappeared, Gen Z is rewriting the rules.

Gen Z isn't looking for one rule

IMAGE: Instagram poll conducted and answered by 100 youngsters. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

The strongest takeaway from the Instagram poll wasn't that people wanted men to pay.

It was that they wanted flexibility.

Only about 13 per cent of respondents believed the man should always pay. Forty per cent said the bill should always be split, while the largest group -- 47 percent -- felt it depends on the situation, with either person paying depending on the circumstances.

For a generation that has grown up talking about equality, financial independence and shared responsibility, the idea of one fixed rule appears increasingly outdated.

Instead, context matters.

Who initiated the date? Is this the first meeting or the fifth? Is it a casual coffee or an expensive dinner? Most respondents felt these questions matter far more than gender.

'Whoever asks should pay'

Twenty-nine-year-old Varun believes the simplest solution is also the fairest.

"If you invite someone, you're essentially hosting that outing, so taking care of the bill just makes sense," he says.

For him, the principle works both ways. If a woman plans the date, she should feel comfortable paying. If the man has planned it, she shouldN't feel obligated to wrestle over the bill just to prove she's independent.

His view echoes what many young daters now see as common courtesy rather than gender etiquette.

Vrushali, 26, agrees, to a point.

"If I ask someone out, I'll pay," she says.

But when it comes to a first date, she admits she still appreciates it when a man offers to pick up the bill.

"It shows me how serious he is... how comfortable he is with spending money on something that may or may not go anywhere."

Interestingly, she says dating women has made her rethink these assumptions because traditional gender roles don't exist in the same way.

One thing she feels strongly about?

"Splitting the bill is an instant vibe kill."

Equality doesn't always mean 50-50

Not everyone believes splitting the cheque creates the best first impression.

Dating and Relationship Coach Mansi Sheth argues that many women who insist on paying aren't necessarily doing it because they want to.

Instead, she believes they're often trying to prove they're independent or want to avoid appearing demanding.

According to Sheth, when a man voluntarily pays, many women interpret it less as a financial gesture and more as a sign of effort, care and genuine interest.

She says many women who offer to split the bill are trying to signal that they are independent, financially capable and willing to contribute equally to a relationship.

"It's not about the money," she says. "It's about intention."

She believes paying is one of many ways someone signals investment in getting to know another person, much like planning a date or ensuring their date gets home safely.

For Sheth, the gesture isn't about the amount spent. Whether it's coffee at a cafe or tea at a roadside stall, she says, what matters is the willingness to make the other person feel cared for.

From her perspective, repeatedly insisting on splitting the bill can unintentionally shift dating into a transactional space rather than a romantic one.

Or does splitting remove expectations?

Dating Expert and rediffGURU Shalini Singh sees the situation very differently.

She believes splitting the bill, especially during the first few meetings, creates an equal starting point.

"Two strangers are simply exploring whether they enjoy each other's company enough to meet again," she says. "Neither person owes the other anything."

Singh believes the awkwardness often comes not from the bill itself but from each person arriving with different expectations about how it should be handled.

For Singh, sharing the cost removes unspoken expectations and allows both people to focus on the real question: Do we actually want to see each other again?

If the connection grows, she believes couples naturally find their own rhythm -- one person pays this time, the other picks up the next bill.

"The focus of the first few meetings should be on discovering compatibility, not on keeping score over the bill."

It's less about money and more about expectations

Perhaps the biggest source of awkwardness isn't the bill itself.

It's mismatched expectations.

Twenty-five-year-old Krushant says many problems arise because couples silently assume the other person will pay.

"A date can only go better when expectations are clear on both ends, not when people silently assume the other person should pay."

That echoes Singh's advice that clear communication can prevent unnecessary misunderstandings before the cheque even arrives.

Hasti, 27, offers another middle ground.

She feels it's gentlemanly for a man to offer to pay but equally respectful for the woman to offer to split the bill.

For her, both gestures matter because they signal mutual respect rather than entitlement.

Shalini Singh agrees that communication can prevent unnecessary discomfort.

A simple, 'Shall we split this?' or 'I'll get the next one if we meet again', she says, keeps the conversation light and removes awkward assumptions.

So... who should pay?

There may never be a universal answer.

Some people still see paying as an expression of romance and effort. Others see splitting as the clearest expression of equality. Many simply believe the person who initiated the date should take care of the bill.

Even the dating experts disagree on what the 'right' answer is. While Sheth views paying as an important gesture of effort and care in the early stages of dating, Singh believes sharing the bill allows two people to explore a connection without any unspoken expectations.

What Gen Z seems to agree on, however, is something bigger.

The conversation is no longer just about money.

It's about respect, intention, communication and compatibility.

And perhaps that's the biggest takeaway from a Rs 370 plate of biryani -- the bill itself matters far less than what people believe it says about the relationship they are hoping to build.