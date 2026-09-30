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Who Is Tanya Mishra, The 'New National Crush'?

By REDIFF STYLE September 30, 2026 09:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The internet has found its latest crush and Tanya Mishra is clearly enjoying the attention. 

The model-turned-actor has been flooding social media with glamorous photoshoots, fashion moments and viral videos; her Instagram following has now crossed 1.2 million.

But beyond the ‘national crush’ buzz, Tanya has a wardrobe that deserves a closer look.

Here are seven looks that show why Tanya Mishra is quickly becoming one of the internet’s favourite fashion faces.

Tanya Mishra

IMAGE: Tanya looks every bit the red-carpet star in this curve-skimming gown. Covered in intricate sequins, crystals and shimmering embellishments, the figure-hugging silhouette catches the light beautifully. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Mishra/Instagram

 

Tanya Mishra

IMAGE: This monochrome look proves Tanya knows exactly how to make minimalism interesting. The black cut-out crop top gets an unexpected dose of sparkle from the pearl-studded bandeau while the ruched skirt keeps the silhouette sleek.

 

Tanya Mishra

IMAGE: Tanya takes Indo-western dressing into seriously dramatic territory with this metallic gold breastplate featuring a bold tiger motif. The sheer black drape adds movement while the embroidered black skirt grounds the look.

 

Tanya Mishra

IMAGE: The classic mini gets a fun update with delicate texture, a fitted bodice and a softly pleated A-line skirt. Proof that sometimes the simplest dress makes the prettiest statement.

 

Tanya Mishra

IMAGE: Tanya goes full bombshell in this floor-length black gown. The sweetheart neckline and fitted silhouette keep things classic while shimmering embroidery and sequins bring the chaos.

 

Tanya Mishra

IMAGE: If Tanya ever decides to trade the red carpet for a royal battlefield, she already has her wardrobe sorted. The metallic gold breastplate, embroidered waistband and flowing white skirt create a striking warrior-princess silhouette, while the dramatic cape and embellished shoulder pieces take the whole look into couture territory.

 

Tanya Mishra

IMAGE: Tanya proves she can do cool-girl casual just as easily as full-blown glam. This light-wash denim co-ord with an asymmetric top, diagonal strap and matching mini skirt hits the glam button while the tiny denim pouch keeps the utility vibe going.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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