Who Is Tanya Mishra, The 'New National Crush'?

The internet has found its latest crush and Tanya Mishra is clearly enjoying the attention.
The model-turned-actor has been flooding social media with glamorous photoshoots, fashion moments and viral videos; her Instagram following has now crossed 1.2 million.
But beyond the ‘national crush’ buzz, Tanya has a wardrobe that deserves a closer look.
Here are seven looks that show why Tanya Mishra is quickly becoming one of the internet’s favourite fashion faces.
IMAGE: Tanya looks every bit the red-carpet star in this curve-skimming gown. Covered in intricate sequins, crystals and shimmering embellishments, the figure-hugging silhouette catches the light beautifully. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Mishra/Instagram
IMAGE: This monochrome look proves Tanya knows exactly how to make minimalism interesting. The black cut-out crop top gets an unexpected dose of sparkle from the pearl-studded
bandeau while the ruched skirt keeps the silhouette sleek.
IMAGE: Tanya takes Indo-western dressing into seriously dramatic territory with this metallic gold breastplate
featuring a bold tiger motif. The sheer black drape adds movement while the embroidered black skirt grounds the look.
IMAGE: The classic mini gets a fun update with delicate texture, a fitted bodice and a softly pleated A-line skirt. Proof that sometimes the simplest dress makes the prettiest statement.
IMAGE: Tanya goes full bombshell in this floor-length black gown. The sweetheart neckline
and fitted silhouette keep things classic while shimmering embroidery and sequins bring the chaos.
IMAGE: If Tanya ever decides to trade the red carpet for a royal battlefield, she already has her wardrobe sorted. The metallic gold breastplate, embroidered waistband and flowing white skirt create a striking warrior-princess silhouette, while the dramatic cape and embellished shoulder pieces take the whole look into couture territory.
IMAGE: Tanya proves she can do cool-girl casual just as easily as full-blown glam. This light-wash denim co-ord with an asymmetric top, diagonal strap and matching mini skirt hits the glam button while the tiny denim pouch keeps the utility vibe going.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff