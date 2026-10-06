Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture

Across 34 of 37 nations included in a Pew Research Center survey this year, the prevailing view is that artificial intelligence is more likely to displace workers than open up new employment opportunities.

India, classified within the middle-income group, ranks relatively low on the list for expecting AI to cause substantial employment disruption.

At the same time, Indians lean towards the view that the growing use of AI could deepen the economic divide between richer and poorer sections of society.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. India

Some 29 per cent of Indians expect AI to reduce jobs while 21 per cent believe it will create new employment opportunities.

2. Australia

A striking 76 per cent of Australians believe artificial intelligence will lead to fewer jobs over the next 20 years.

Only 4 per cent expect more jobs, while 11 per cent think AI will make little difference and 9 per cent remain unsure.

3. South Korea

As many as 76 per cent of South Koreans expect AI to result in fewer jobs over the next two decades. Just 7 per cent foresee job creation.

4. USA

Around 71 per cent of people in the US believe AI will bring fewer jobs over the next 20 years.

In contrast, only 5 per cent expect more jobs, while 10 per cent predict little change and 14 per cent are unsure.

5. Greece

Nearly seven in 10 Greeks -- 68 per cent -- think AI will reduce the number of jobs over the next 20 years.

Only 4 per cent expect more employment, while 15 per cent see little impact.

6. Canada

61 per cent of Canadians believe artificial intelligence will lead to fewer jobs in the coming two decades.

Just 6 per cent expect job growth, while 10 per cent predict little change.

7. UK

About 61 per cent of people in the UK expect AI to result in fewer jobs over the next 20 years. Only 7 per cent believe it will create more jobs.

8. France

Around 60 per cent of French respondents believe AI will lead to fewer jobs over the next two decades. Just 4 per cent anticipate more jobs, while 9 per cent expect little change.

9. Poland

Nearly six in 10 people in Poland ie 59 per cent believe AI will result in fewer jobs over the next 20 years.

Only 2 per cent expect more jobs, while 14 per cent are unsure.

10. Peru

57 per cent of Peruvians believe AI will lead to fewer jobs over the next two decades.

Meanwhile, 9 per cent expect more jobs, 8 per cent anticipate little change.