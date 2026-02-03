Who Came With Whom? Twinkle, Sunny, Tiger Steal Buzz

If there's one thing the launch of Variety magazine's India edition proved, it's that Bollywood couples don't just arrive, they make an appearance.

From power pairs to debut duos and adorable parent-child moments, everyone brought their A-game. Here are the pairs who absolutely owned the night.

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Twinkle Khanna kept it quirky in a blazer and a long skirt with playful polka dot cutouts, topped off with eccentric jewellery. Akshay Kumar complemented her in a classic black suit.

Imran Khan & Lekha Washington

Imran Khan walked in looking dapper in a lustrous blue suit while girlfriend Lekha balanced it with a simple peach dress and a statement neckpiece.

Tiger Shroff & Ayesha Shroff

Tiger Shroff ditched the buttoned up look for a grey suit worn over an unbuttoned black shirt. He posed with his mom Ayesha, who looked elegant in a black sweater, patterned skirt and statement ruby necklace.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh went super bold in a cropped blazer worn with nothing underneath and a draped silk skirt. Jackky Bhagnani complemented her with a blue suit, playing the calm to her fashion fire.

Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav

Shanaya Kapoor brought croc glam in a faux-leather green mini, while her co-star Adarsh Gourav balanced the drama in a velvet bandhgala with bronze embroidery.

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone turned up the heat in a deep neck brown gown, while Daniel Weber kept things sleek in a black suit.

Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehta kept it casual in a sweater layered with a jacket and loose trousers. Meanwhile, Jankee shimmered in a metallic silver pantsuit with baggy pants.

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal went full punk mode in a printed tee topped with a leopard print jacket, while Richa balanced it in a velvet blue strapless gown.