HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Who Came With Whom? Twinkle, Sunny, Tiger Steal Buzz

Who Came With Whom? Twinkle, Sunny, Tiger Steal Buzz

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2026 09:17 IST

x

If there's one thing the launch of Variety magazine's India edition proved, it's that Bollywood couples don't just arrive, they make an appearance.

From power pairs to debut duos and adorable parent-child moments, everyone brought their A-game. Here are the pairs who absolutely owned the night.

 

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Twinkle Khanna kept it quirky in a blazer and a long skirt with playful polka dot cutouts, topped off with eccentric jewellery. Akshay Kumar complemented her in a classic black suit.

 

Imran Khan & Lekha Washington

Imran Khan & Lekha Washington

Imran Khan walked in looking dapper in a lustrous blue suit while girlfriend Lekha balanced it with a simple peach dress and a statement neckpiece.

 

Tiger Shroff & Ayesha Shroff

Tiger Shroff & Ayesha Shroff

Tiger Shroff ditched the buttoned up look for a grey suit worn over an unbuttoned black shirt. He posed with his mom Ayesha, who looked elegant in a black sweater, patterned skirt and statement ruby necklace.

 

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh went super bold in a cropped blazer worn with nothing underneath and a draped silk skirt. Jackky Bhagnani complemented her with a blue suit, playing the calm to her fashion fire.

 

Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav

Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav

Shanaya Kapoor brought croc glam in a faux-leather green mini, while her co-star Adarsh Gourav balanced the drama in a velvet bandhgala with bronze embroidery.

 

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone turned up the heat in a deep neck brown gown, while Daniel Weber kept things sleek in a black suit.

 

Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehtra & Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehta kept it casual in a sweater layered with a jacket and loose trousers. Meanwhile, Jankee shimmered in a metallic silver pantsuit with baggy pants.

 

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal went full punk mode in a printed tee topped with a leopard print jacket, while Richa balanced it in a velvet blue strapless gown.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lauren, Rukmini Show Up In HOT Avatars
Lauren, Rukmini Show Up In HOT Avatars
Did Salman Miss Aamir, Akshay, Ajay?
Did Salman Miss Aamir, Akshay, Ajay?
Gosh! No Wonder Tamannaah, Janhvi Are Fans Of....
Gosh! No Wonder Tamannaah, Janhvi Are Fans Of....
Esha, Bhavitha Take Over Paris Haute Couture Week 2026
Esha, Bhavitha Take Over Paris Haute Couture Week 2026
Medha, Shraddha's Simple Desi Style Tips
Medha, Shraddha's Simple Desi Style Tips

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam1:17

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam

Salman makes a grand entry with swag and poses with a smile0:49

Salman makes a grand entry with swag and poses with a smile

Uorfi Javed Stuns Everyone with Her Fierce All-Black Outfit0:39

Uorfi Javed Stuns Everyone with Her Fierce All-Black Outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO