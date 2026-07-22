When You Date A Married Man...

'You never get chosen,' warns rediffGURU Anu Krishna, 'because he is fighting a battle outside.'

'It leads you to keep vacillating between 'Should I be with him or leave him?''

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Entering into a relationship with a married man/woman comes with emotional risks and consequences.

'It creates insecurities, doubts and high levels of anxiety,' points out rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

Should you trust a married man?

How long will you have to wait until you have some clarity?

You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: I'm dating a married man whom I met on a dating website. Initially, we met as friends and, within a year, he opened up about the troubles in his marriage.

I was shocked that he was married and I disconnected from him.

We didn't speak to each other for three years while his divorce was going on. But we recently bumped into each other and discovered we were still interested in each other.

He is genuinely sweet and takes good care of me when we are together.

There is a warmth about him without him being demanding, which I like.

He is still not divorced because his wife wants three-fourths of his current and ancestral property. They don't even have kids so he is resisting.

They were married for two years and, according to him, they were not compatible, and she was only interested in his money, so he chose to separate.

I know divorce cases can be ugly but I don't know how to support him.

I really love him. But the reality is that I am 43, single, and he is 47, yet to be divorced.

What are my chances of finding genuine love again?

Should I wait and support him or accept the reality that our time is not now?

Hi. Ask most women who date men who are going through a divorce and they will have tales to tell about how:

It creates insecurities, doubts and high levels of anxiety.

You never get chosen because he is fighting a battle outside.

It leads you to keep vacillating between 'Should I be with him or leave him?'

It's one thing to be in love; it's something else entirely to act on that emotion.

If any emotion leads you to anxiety and insecurities, either wait for the clouds to clear and the wind to blow gently your way or accept this fully.

If you wish to support him, know what you are getting into, especially if you are envisioning a future with him soon.

You have no clue how long it's going to take for his divorce to go through or whether he wants to get married again.

Know what you want and what this relationship can offer you, and then make a wise choice.

You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

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