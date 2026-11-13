When Sara Arjun, Mrunal Thakur Don't Want To...

The dupatta has long been an essential part of Indian ethnicwear but today's fashion girls are finding stylish ways to do without it. Enter the cape! Be it floor-length sheer overlays, embroidered jackets, dramatic shoulder drapes or beaded capelets, this versatile layer is giving traditional festive outfits a seriously fashionable upgrade.

The best part? You don't have to sacrifice the drama of a dupatta to embrace the trend.

Capes bring movement, volume and a little red-carpet glamour while leaving your hands free to eat, dance and navigate your way through the event you are attending. Whether paired with a lehenga, sari or contemporary co-ord, they can instantly transform an otherwise familiar silhouette.

Still wondering whether to ditch the dupatta? These celebrity looks might just convince you.

Shanaya Kapoor





The fitted mermaid skirt and plunging, heavily embellished blouse bring all the sparkle, while the cape adds an extra dose of grandeur without the fuss of constantly adjusting a dupatta.

Basically, it's bridal glamour with your hands finally free!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Why settle for a regular dupatta when you can make an entrance in a floor-length cape? Shanaya Kapoor gives the champagne-gold lehenga a makeover with a sheer, delicately embroidered tulle layer that trails dramatically from her shoulders.The fitted mermaid skirt and plunging, heavily embellished blouse bring all the sparkle, while the cape adds an extra dose of grandeur without the fuss of constantly adjusting a dupatta.Basically, it's bridal glamour with your hands finally free!

Mrunal Thakur



Her crimson-red ensemble features a strapless, bead-encrusted corset with a pointed basque waist, paired with a matching draped skirt.

But the real conversation starter is the sheer, elbow-length capelet covered in red beadwork and finished with delicate fringe. Who needs a dupatta when your shoulders are doing all the talking?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur clearly believes that when it comes to wedding dressing, more is more!Her crimson-red ensemble features a strapless, bead-encrusted corset with a pointed basque waist, paired with a matching draped skirt.But the real conversation starter is the sheer, elbow-length capelet covered in red beadwork and finished with delicate fringe. Who needs a dupatta when your shoulders are doing all the talking?

Madhuri Dixit

IMAGE: Leave it to Madhuri Dixit to make a cape look like something straight out of a royal wardrobe.

Her pastel-yellow sari gets a modish upgrade with a floor-length, full-sleeved jacket featuring a high mandarin collar and intricate silver, lavender and metallic floral embroidery. The flowing sari drape underneath keeps things traditional, while the embroidered jacket adds structure and a whole lot of sophistication.

It's the perfect solution for anyone who loves the elegance of a sari but wants to experiment with something beyond the usual pallu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon makes a strong case for keeping things monochromatic with this dreamy white ensemble.

Her floor-length accordion-pleated gown features a deep V-neckline and a beautifully flowing silhouette, layered with a cropped jacket featuring a stand-up mandarin collar and delicate white-on-white floral embroidery. The jacket brings all the elegance of a dupatta without the need to drape or pin anything in place.

Finished with statement pearl-adorned chandbalis and a sleek bun decorated with white flowers, this look is giving modern-day royalty!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Sara Arjun

IMAGE: If your idea of a cape is a predictable sheer layer, Sara Arjun is here to change your mind.

Her contemporary Indo-western ensemble pairs a heavily beaded black crop top with a sleek maxi skirt featuring vertical white piping.

But the real showstopper is the floor-length open-front cape, which brings together bold black-and-white graphics, pastel prints and textured shoulder detailing. It's artistic, unexpected and definitely not your average party outfit.

For anyone who likes their ethnicwear with a little experimental energy, this is one to bookmark.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya F proves that a cape can be festive and cool at the same time.

Her mustard-yellow ensemble features a strappy bralette covered in silver floral beadwork and mirror embroidery, paired with a softly pleated skirt. Draped over her shoulders is a matching open-front cape, finished with intricate silver floral embroidery and sequins along the borders.

Now that's how you make a cape your own!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff