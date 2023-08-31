When Samba Came To Notting Hill

A two day annual Caribbean Carnival has been celebrated every August since 1966 by the British Caribbean community on the streets of Notting Hill in London.
IMAGE: Samba dancers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. All photographs: Hollie Adams/Reuters
IMAGE: Revellers enjoy themselves.
IMAGE: A samba dancer in action.
IMAGE: More dancing!
IMAGE: Revellers show their dance moves, here and below.
IMAGE: Have Egyptians joined the carnival?
IMAGE: Exotic outfits on show.
IMAGE: A reveller dressed as a soucouyant takes part in the 'J'Ouvert' celebrations at sunrise.
IMAGE: Revellers take part in the 'J'Ouvert'.
IMAGE: Revellers during the 'J'Ouvert' celebrations.
IMAGE: A reveller takes part in the 'J'Ouvert' with his body painted in black.
IMAGE: The Children's Day Parade, here and below.
