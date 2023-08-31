News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Samba Came To Notting Hill

When Samba Came To Notting Hill

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
August 31, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A two day annual Caribbean Carnival has been celebrated every August since 1966 by the British Caribbean community on the streets of Notting Hill in London.

 

IMAGE: Samba dancers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. All photographs: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Revellers enjoy themselves.

 

IMAGE: A samba dancer in action.

 

IMAGE: More dancing!

 

IMAGE: Revellers show their dance moves, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Have Egyptians joined the carnival?

 

IMAGE: Exotic outfits on show.

 

IMAGE: A reveller dressed as a soucouyant takes part in the 'J'Ouvert' celebrations at sunrise.

 

IMAGE: Revellers take part in the 'J'Ouvert'.

 

IMAGE: Revellers during the 'J'Ouvert' celebrations.

 

IMAGE: A reveller takes part in the 'J'Ouvert' with his body painted in black.

 

IMAGE: The Children's Day Parade, here and below.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
They Aren't Sauron's Stormtroopers...
They Aren't Sauron's Stormtroopers...
The Battle Of The Oranges
The Battle Of The Oranges
Guess Who This Monster Is
Guess Who This Monster Is
Defence business to drive growth for Bharat Forge
Defence business to drive growth for Bharat Forge
Xi may skip Delhi G20 summit, Premier Li may stand in
Xi may skip Delhi G20 summit, Premier Li may stand in
Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...
Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...
63 killed in building fire in S.Africa's Johannesburg
63 killed in building fire in S.Africa's Johannesburg

More like this

What Are These Giant Parrots Doing?

What Are These Giant Parrots Doing?

Have You Been To The Carnival in Venice?

Have You Been To The Carnival in Venice?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances