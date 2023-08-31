When Samba Came To Notting Hill

A two day annual Caribbean Carnival has been celebrated every August since 1966 by the British Caribbean community on the streets of Notting Hill in London.

IMAGE: Samba dancers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. All photographs: Hollie Adams/Reuters

IMAGE: Revellers enjoy themselves.

IMAGE: A samba dancer in action.

IMAGE: More dancing!

IMAGE: Revellers show their dance moves, here and below.

IMAGE: Have Egyptians joined the carnival?

IMAGE: Exotic outfits on show.

IMAGE: A reveller dressed as a soucouyant takes part in the 'J'Ouvert' celebrations at sunrise.

IMAGE: Revellers take part in the 'J'Ouvert'.

IMAGE: Revellers during the 'J'Ouvert' celebrations.

IMAGE: A reveller takes part in the 'J'Ouvert' with his body painted in black.

IMAGE: The Children's Day Parade, here and below.

