The Sagittarius season is all about embracing adventure, individuality and a little bit of rebellion and the sign's fashion choices should be no different!

Known for their free-spirited, optimistic and adventurous personality, Sagittarians love experimentation and have a healthy disregard for playing it safe.

Be it head-turning sequins and wild animal prints to carefree boho chic and feel-good dopamine dressing, these seven trends capture the many sides of a Sagittarius fashion girl. Here’s how some of our favourite celebrities embody the sign’s style spirit.

Sequins

IMAGE: Sagittarius is never one to shy away from the spotlight and sequins are right up their street.

Known for their adventurous, larger-than-life spirit, Sagittarians love making an entrance and having fun with fashion.

Whether it's a full-blown glitter moment or just a hint of shimmer, this trend lets them embrace their love for all things bold and attention-grabbing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arishfa Khan/Instagram

Animal Print

IMAGE: Wild, fearless and impossible to tame, animal print captures the adventurous Sagittarius spirit perfectly.

This fire sign isn't particularly interested in blending into the crowd and neither is this trend.

Leopard, zebra or snakeskin, animal prints bring out their daring side and let them experiment without worrying about playing it safe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram

Maximalism

IMAGE: Why settle for less when you can have more?

Sagittarius is all about freedom, individuality and pushing boundaries, making maximalism a natural fit.

Clashing prints, oversized accessories, bold colours and unexpected combinations allow this sign to break fashion rules and make every outfit feel like an adventure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

Boho Chic

IMAGE: Ruled by Jupiter and associated with travel, exploration and freedom, Sagittarius has a natural connection to the bohemian aesthetic.

Flowing silhouettes, crochet, fringe and earthy prints capture their wanderlust-filled personality.

Boho chic is less about following trends and more about dressing with a carefree, free-spirited attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Denim On Denim

IMAGE: Sagittarius loves a good adventure and its wardrobe needs pieces that can keep up.

Denim on denim is relaxed, versatile and effortlessly cool, making it ideal for this always-on-the-go sign.

From oversized jackets to statement jeans, the trend gives them room to experiment while keeping things comfortable and uncomplicated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Boots -- Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: A Sagittarius is always ready to take the road less travelled and a great pair of boots is the perfect companion.

Whether it's cowboy boots, chunky ankle boots or knee-high styles, this footwear trend adds an adventurous edge to any outfit.

Practical enough for exploring but bold enough to make a statement, boots are a match made in fashion heaven.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Dopamine Dressing

IMAGE: For the eternally optimistic Sagittarius, fashion should be a source of joy.

Dopamine dressing, with its vibrant colours, playful prints and unexpected combinations, captures the sign's upbeat outlook perfectly.

Think sunshine yellow, electric blue, fuchsia and orange.

The idea is simple -- forget the rules, wear what makes you happy and let your outfit reflect your enthusiasm for life.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anjini Dhawan/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff