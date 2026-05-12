When Isha, Janhvi, Kareena Chose Heirloom Fashion...

In a world of fast fashion and trend cycles that last shorter than an Instagram reel, heirloom fashion still hits different.

These aren’t just outfits or jewels; they’re memories melded with fabric, history carried through generations and family legacies worn with pride.

These celebs proved that the most powerful fashion statements are often the most personal.

Isha Ambani

Met Gala 2026.

Her custom blouse was hand-encrusted with over 1,000 diamonds, rare emeralds, polki and kundan, all of which came from Nita Ambani’s personal collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta IMAGE: Isha Ambani took heirloom dressing to an entirely different level at theHer custom blouse was hand-encrusted with over 1,000 diamonds, rare emeralds, polki and kundan, all of which came from Nita Ambani’s personal collection.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta IMAGE: Her custom blouse was also featured a historic 19th-century sarpech that once belonged to the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena literally wore history at her wedding in a century-old Bhopali joda first worn by Begum Sajida Sultan in 1939 and later by Sharmila Tagore in 1962.

The outfit came paired with the family’s traditional kundan jewellery and passa (a fan-shaped bridal hair ornament worn on one side of the head). Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritu Kumar/Instagram

Yami Gautam

IMAGE: Yami kept her wedding deeply personal by wearing her mother’s 33-year-old maroon silk sari.

She layered it with a red dupatta from her nani and completed the look with ancestral Himachali jewellery, including a pahadi nath and an antique choker that had been passed down through generations in her family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor added old-world glamour to the Dior Pre-Fall Show in Mumbai by layering her mother Sunita Kapoor’s vintage jewellery against her pink outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor