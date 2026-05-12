When Isha, Janhvi, Kareena Chose Heirloom Fashion...

In a world of fast fashion and trend cycles that last shorter than an Instagram reel, heirloom fashion still hits different.
These aren’t just outfits or jewels; they’re memories melded with fabric, history carried through generations and family legacies worn with pride.
These celebs proved that the most powerful fashion statements are often the most personal.
Isha Ambani
IMAGE: Isha Ambani took heirloom dressing to an entirely different level at the Met Gala 2026
.
Her custom blouse was hand-encrusted with over 1,000 diamonds, rare emeralds, polki
and kundan
, all of which came from Nita Ambani’s personal collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta
IMAGE: Her custom blouse was also featured a historic 19th-century sarpech
that once belonged to the Nizam of Hyderabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta
Kareena Kapoor Khan
IMAGE: Kareena literally wore history at her wedding in a century-old Bhopali joda first worn by Begum Sajida Sultan in 1939 and later by Sharmila Tagore in 1962.
The outfit came paired with the family’s traditional kundan jewellery and passa (a fan-shaped bridal hair ornament worn on one side of the head). Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritu Kumar/Instagram
Yami Gautam
IMAGE: Yami kept her wedding deeply personal by wearing her mother’s 33-year-old maroon silk sari.
She layered it with a red dupatta from her nani and completed the look with ancestral Himachali jewellery, including a pahadi nath and an antique choker that had been passed down through generations in her family.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor added old-world glamour to the Dior Pre-Fall Show in Mumbai by layering her mother Sunita Kapoor’s vintage jewellery against her pink outfit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
IMAGE: Janhvi honoured Sridevi at the premiere of Homebound by wearing her mother’s royal blue pashmina sari.
The intricate gold tilla work and chinar motifs made the already emotional tribute even more special.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram