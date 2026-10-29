A relationship expert talks about physical intimacy, opposite-gender friendships and why loyalty is about more than just not cheating.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bigg Boss 20/Instagram

The ongoing drama in Bigg Boss 20 has reignited a familiar relationship debate: Where does one draw the line between a close friendship and behaviour that could make a partner uncomfortable?

Contestant ScoutOP, who has a girlfriend outside the house, has faced scrutiny over his physical closeness with fellow contestant Lovepreet Gill, including instances of him massaging her.

Although the two have described their bond as sibling-like, the issue came into focus when Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted him and asked him to establish boundaries. Host Rohit Shetty had also questioned their interactions during the Weekend Ka Vaar

While the situation has played out on national television, the questions it raises extend far beyond reality TV. Can two people be genuinely platonic and still cross a boundary? Does calling someone a sibling automatically make every interaction acceptable? And should one's behaviour change when their partner is not around?

Ayushi Mathur, certified life and relationship coach, NLP practitioner, Gestalt psychology master and co-founder of LBD Retreats, shares her perspective on navigating friendships, respecting boundaries and understanding what loyalty really means in a committed relationship.

When does a friendship cross the line?

One of the first signs that a friendship may be crossing a boundary is when someone starts sharing things with a friend that they are uncomfortable sharing with their own partner.

"If, in your relationship, you're not able to talk about something and you're repeatedly discussing it somewhere else, that's a sign to check in with yourself and understand what's happening," Ayushi says.

Another red flag is the urge to hide conversations from one's partner.

"If you feel like hiding your texts or a conversation from your partner, then it's beyond the boundary. That's where you need to establish a limit with the other person and avoid discussing things you cannot share with your partner yourself," she explains.

Boundaries, however, are not solely the responsibility of the person in the relationship. A friend must also be mindful of their interactions and avoid conversations or gestures that could reasonably make the other partner uncomfortable.

Does calling someone a 'brother' or 'sister' make a difference?

Labels can sometimes complicate matters, particularly when people use them to justify behaviour that might otherwise raise questions.

Ayushi believes that if someone genuinely considers a friend a sibling, their interactions should broadly reflect the boundaries they would maintain with a sibling.

"If someone says, 'She's like a sister to me,' but continues to engage in actions or conversations that don't fall within the boundaries of a sibling relationship, that could be an escape word they're using to avoid accountability," she says.

The important distinction, she adds, is not simply what two people call their relationship but whether their behaviour aligns with that understanding.

Ultimately, a label cannot automatically resolve a partner's discomfort. What matters is whether both people are willing to acknowledge the concern and have an honest conversation about it.

IMAGE: Ayushi Mathur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushi Mathur IMAGE: Ayushi Mathur.

Are massages, cuddles and physical affection inappropriate?

Physical affection between friends is not necessarily inappropriate in every circumstance. A friend might offer a massage to someone experiencing muscle pain, for instance. The context, frequency and nature of the interaction matter.

"If it happens repeatedly, you can question the need for it. Is it a habit because they've been friends for years or is there something more to it?" Ayushi asks.

She also suggests examining whether the physical intimacy is reciprocal and whether the interactions resemble the kind of intimacy that the people involved would ordinarily share with romantic partners.

Friendships inevitably evolve when people enter committed relationships, she says. This does not mean that longstanding friendships must end but it may mean reassessing certain habits.

"They might have been comfortable with each other for years but now that there's a partner in the equation, things need to change out of respect for the other person. It doesn't necessarily mean they had anything else in mind," she explains.

The idea is not to treat every friendly gesture as suspicious but to recognise when a familiar dynamic needs to be reconsidered.

Should boundaries change when your partner isn't around?

For Ayushi, this is one of the clearest indicators of integrity in a relationship.

"Your boundaries should remain the same. A good indicator of a relationship is how you represent your partner when they're not in the room. How do you talk about them? How do you behave when they're not around?" she asks.

When a partner is present, they can directly observe how the other person behaves. When they are absent, trust depends on the belief that the same standards will be upheld.

This is why maintaining boundaries should not depend on the possibility of being caught or confronted.

According to Ayushi, a person's behaviour in their partner's absence can be even more significant because it reflects whether they uphold their commitments when nobody is watching.

What matters more: Intentions or impact?

Someone may insist that their intentions were innocent but that does not automatically invalidate the hurt their partner experiences.

Ayushi believes that while intentions matter, they must be reflected in one's actions.

"How will someone know what you intend? They can only see your behaviour and actions. Your actions have to match your intentions. Otherwise, it's just spoken words; you're not living your intention," she says.

If a person repeatedly hurts their partner while insisting that they never meant to do so, there is a disconnect that needs to be addressed.

This does not mean that every uncomfortable feeling proves wrongdoing. Rather, it calls for a willingness to listen, understand the impact of one's actions and make reasonable adjustments where necessary.

In a healthy relationship, good intentions should lead to meaningful conversations and, when appropriate, changes in behaviour.

How can couples set boundaries without becoming controlling?

Maintaining boundaries with friends of the opposite gender does not have to mean restricting friendships or dictating whom one's partner can speak to.

Ayushi recommends approaching the conversation without accusations or demands.

The first step is to acknowledge the friendship and recognise that it matters to one's partner. The next is to explain one's discomfort using statements that take ownership of one's feelings rather than placing blame.

For instance, instead of saying, "You're behaving inappropriately with this person," one could say, "I know you're close to this friend but I feel uncomfortable with certain interactions. Can we discuss what might work better for both of us?"

The final step is to explore possible solutions together rather than issuing instructions about what the other person can or cannot do.

"Ask them if it's possible to explore a different arrangement. Don't simply say, 'Don't do this, don't do that.' Ask them to come up with solutions as well," Ayushi advises.

A respectful relationship should allow both partners to express discomfort and remain open to suggestions. The aim is to find a middle ground that respects the relationship without unnecessarily restricting individual friendships.

Is it fair to expect your partner to know your boundaries instinctively?

Not everyone enters a relationship with the same understanding of intimacy, friendship and personal space.

Upbringing, cultural background, past experiences and individual comfort levels can all influence what someone considers acceptable. What seems entirely normal to one person might feel inappropriate to another.

This is why Ayushi emphasises communication.

"It shouldn't be assumed that the other person will instinctively know what's okay and what's not. What's okay for you might not be okay for me. It's always better to communicate," she says.

She believes that couples should remain curious about each other's perspectives, ask questions and discuss their differences rather than expect their partner to read their mind.

Once those differences become clear, couples can experiment with possible solutions and find a compromise that works for both.

Sometimes this means one partner accommodating the other's preference; at other times, it means alternating between the two. The important thing is that neither person feels that their concerns are being dismissed outright.

What if your partner repeatedly crosses a boundary?

There is a difference between someone who genuinely did not realise that their behaviour was hurtful and someone who continues the same behaviour after the issue has been discussed repeatedly.

Ayushi believes that accountability becomes particularly important in the latter situation.

She suggests deciding how many times one is willing to communicate and re-establish a boundary before determining what needs to change.

"For a few times, you can decide how many times you're comfortable communicating and re-establishing the boundary. But after that, there has to be some consequence for the person's actions," she says.

That consequence will depend on the situation and the couple involved. It could mean revisiting the arrangement, seeking help to work through the disagreement or reconsidering whether the relationship is meeting one's needs.

The crucial point is to communicate what is at stake rather than repeatedly raising the same concern without any resolution.

At the same time, partners should be willing to distinguish between deliberate disregard and genuine differences in perspective. Someone who listens, acknowledges the problem and makes an effort to change is approaching the situation differently from someone who refuses to engage with the conversation.

Why do some people realise they've crossed a line only after being called out?

Not every instance of crossing a boundary is necessarily deliberate.

According to Ayushi, differences in upbringing, culture and established habits can shape people's understanding of what is appropriate. Someone may genuinely fail to recognise that a particular interaction could make their partner uncomfortable until the issue is explained.

"Sometimes, when you listen to the other person's explanation, you might have a moment of awareness and think, 'I never looked at it this way before.' It may come across as uncomfortable to somebody else, even if you didn't intend it that way," she says.

Being open to understanding another person's perspective is therefore essential.

However, the response to being called out matters. If someone is willing to listen, acknowledge their partner's feelings and consider making changes, it can be an opportunity for growth. If they refuse to discuss the matter or dismiss their partner's concerns altogether, it may indicate a deeper problem with accountability.

What does loyalty look like beyond cheating?

Loyalty is often understood in terms of whether a person has been physically or emotionally unfaithful. Ayushi believes it also lies in the everyday choices people make when their partners are not around.

"One, loyalty looks like how you represent your partner when they're not around. If your boundaries change depending on whether your partner is present or not, then probably your loyalty marker is off," she says.

Transparency is another important component. This does not mean partners must constantly inspect each other's phones, read private conversations or report every interaction. Instead, there should be enough openness for neither person to feel compelled to conceal relevant aspects of their behaviour.

"If a person feels they have to hide something or avoid being transparent when asked, there may be something going wrong," Ayushi explains.

Ultimately, loyalty is not just about avoiding an affair. It is also about being mindful of how one's actions affect the relationship, taking responsibility for the boundaries both partners have discussed and behaving consistently even when there is no immediate scrutiny.

Friendships with people of the opposite gender can coexist with committed relationships. The challenge is not to eliminate these friendships, but to ensure that affection, familiarity and personal comfort do not become excuses for dismissing a partner's feelings.

As Ayushi's advice suggests, boundaries are not simply rules imposed by one person on another. They are an ongoing conversation about respect, trust and the kind of relationship both people want to build.